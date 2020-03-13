The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons are braced for a weekend of wet and wild weather as powerful winds and a band of heavy rain sweeps in.

Downpours will blight much of the country from Saturday night, with strong gales of up to 60mph also expected to cause trouble.

Forecasters said Friday’s outlook was far less severe and will remain dry in most parts as temperatures reach highs of about 13C in London.

But the wind will pick up as the weekend arrives, with the possibility of a fresh weather warning being issued.

Met Office meteorologist Emma Salter said: “Friday’s looking pretty nice. There will be barely a breath of wind in most places.

“There’ll be scattered showers in some regions of England and Wales but most places will remain dry.

She added: “Scotland and Northern Ireland will get the lion’s share of the sunshine.”

“All change for the weekend, though.

“Friday night we will see a band of rain coming into the west, moving eastwards. That doesn’t look too heavy but on Saturday morning the wind will pick up.

“Western regions could see gusts of up to 50 or 60mph… I wouldn’t rule out a warning being issued for the weekend, through Saturday night and Sunday.”

The band of rain and high winds moving in on Saturday would not be as severe as previously seen during Storm Ciara and Dennis, she said.

Western regions were likely to be the worst hit, with scattered showers elsewhere.

It comes after the Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for strong winds on Thursday.

There were also two weather alerts covering much of Scotland and northern England for snow and ice.