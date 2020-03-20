🔥UK weather forecast: Weekend of 'wall-to-wall' sunshine before band of rain sweeps in across country🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons are set to enjoy a weekend of “wall-to-wall” sunshine before a band of rain moves in from Monday.

Temperatures plunged below freezing overnight in parts of northern England and Scotland, where some people will be waking up to frost.

But it is looking brighter on Friday afternoon, with sunny spells breaking through before the weekend arrives, forecasters said.

Most of the UK will remain dry on Saturday and Sunday and the mercury will peak at highs of about 12C.

Met Office meteorologist John Griffiths said the outlook for Friday was cloudy but dry for most.

But he said temperatures would not reach the highs seen earlier this week, when the mercury soared to 16C in parts of London and the South East.

“It’s going to be quite a lot cooler today compared to earlier this week,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We’re looking at maximum temperatures of about 9C in the north, in places like Glasgow, Newcastle.

“It will be a little warmer in London, but only by a degree or so.”

Mr Griffiths said that by Saturday afternoon much of the country will be enjoying “wall-to-wall sunshine”.

He added: “Sunday will be fairly similar.

“Patchy cloud in the morning and rather breezy early on. Winds will ease off a bit into the afternoon.

“There will be sunny spells around, and will be largely dry for most, and again probably not too much in the way of frost apart from in north-western areas.”

In the south, including in the capital and the Midlands, there will be maximum temperatures of about 10C.

For many Monday will remain dry but lighter winds overnight on Sunday mean there will be more widespread frost.

However, a weather front moving in from the North West will bring rain across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“This will slowly sink southwards on Tuesday and cover most of the country by Wednesday,” Mr Griffiths added.

“Scotland will see the worst of it. It won’t be especially heavy but will reach right across to south-west England.”