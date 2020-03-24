🔥UK weather forecast: Week of sunshine and soaring temperatures ahead just after coronavirus lockdown announced🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A week of sunshine and soaring temperatures has arrived in the UK as lockdown was announced in new measures aimed at beating the coronavirus crisis.

The mercury could rise to highs of 18C in parts of England and Wales from Tuesday, with those highs continuing to be hit until the end of the week.

But it comes just after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered people only to leave their homes for “very limited purposes” and banned public gatherings of more than two people.

Met Office Met Office meteorologist Mark Petagna said that while people will be forced to enjoy the weather from their window, the UK will see “pretty much wall-to-wall sunshine.”

UK lockdown: What you need to know

“Today we could get 17 to18C in the south, north Wales and parts of the Midlands and north England. This would be the new highest temperature of the year recorded so far,” he said.

A rain warning is in place for parts of north-west Scotland but for the rest of the UK there is set to be bright, with clear skies and lots of sunshine.

“It’s a dry picture for England and Wales. Lots of sunshine across the board, pretty much wall-to-wall, and lighter winds compared to the north-west Scotland where there will be stronger, gale force winds of over 40mph,” Mr Petagna said.

Mr Johnson on Monday night locked down the UK for the next three weeks and told people to stay at home in the latest bid to throttle the spread of Covid-19.

The PM said people will now only be allowed to leave their homes for very limited purposes and that police will have the power to help to enforce the latest restrictions.

In an historic address to the nation, Mr Johnson declared a “national emergency”.

He said people must stay at home except for shopping for basic necessities, for exercise but only once a day, any medical need and travel to work but only if essential.

Shops selling non-essential goods will also be closed and gatherings in public of more than two people who do not live together are being prohibited.

Parks will remain open for exercise but gatherings will be dispersed, with police being handed the power to step in and enforce the new measures.

In his televised statement from Downing Street Mr Johnson said police forces will have the powers to enforce the new measures, including by issuing fines and dispersing gatherings.

The soaring temperatures across England and Wales are expected to last until Friday.

Further north there is a strong chance of rain in places, and top temperatures are expected to be around 13C.

“Tonight [Tuesday] north west Scotland will see rain at times and some of that will filter south through parts of Northern Ireland and southern Scotland into Wednesday morning,” said Mr Petanga.