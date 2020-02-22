🔥UK weather forecast: Strong wind and snow to hit UK as Britain's flood defences brace for more downpours🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK is bracing for more wind, rain and snow this weekend, as people scramble to recover from the damage inflicted by Storms Ciara and Dennis.

Gusts of up to 75 miles per hour are expected in parts of the UK, bringing with it snow from Canada which is set to fall in Scotland this weekend.

But it is very unlikely that the bad weather will develop into Storm Ellen – the next name on the list, the Met Office said.

South Wales is at risk of even more flooding, with a yellow weather warning for rain in place on Sunday.

The south of the UK is expected to have slightly calmer weather, although there is a chance of some rain at Twickenham as England take on Ireland in the Six Nations third round on Sunday.

Storm Dennis: UK Flooding aftermath – In pictures

As of 1pm on Saturday, there are 85 flood warnings in place in England, and two severe warnings.

The two severe warnings are both for Hampton Bishop near Hereford.

Marco Petagna, a forecaster at the Met Office, told the Standard: “Our main concern is for the northern areas.

“It’s going to be wet and windy this weekend for the northern half of the UK.

“We could see winds as high as 75 miles per hour in the west and north of Scotland.

“There is also a weather warning in place for snow and ice for parts of Scotland.”

Scotland is facing more flurries of snow (Getty Images)

He added: “The bad weather is coming over from the northern Atlantic from Canada, the US and Greenland.

“The south of the UK will brighten up on Saturday. Overnight into Sunday wet weather will push through into the south and west.

“Rain across the south and other areas will clear over the day. And then on Monday it will be wet and windy, with snow in parts of Scotland.

“The weekend will be milder in the south, with temperatures of around 13 degrees, while the north will see around five degrees.

“By Tuesday it will have gotten colder in the south, down to around eight degrees.

The damage wreaked by Storm Dennis last weekend and Storm Ciara the week before is projected to run into the billions to repair.

Prince Charles visited Pontypridd in South Wales on Friday, which has been badly hit by the floods.

It is estimated that 1,100 properties – both residential and commercial – have been affected in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area.

Charles walked down Pontypridd’s high street, where many shops are closed due to flood damage.

Prince Charles visits flood-hit town in South Wales

Caroline Douglass, director of incident management at the Environment Agency (EA), said on Friday: “This will be the third weekend of exceptional river levels and stormy weather.

“With the effects of climate change, we need to prepare for more frequent periods of extreme weather like this.

“People need to be aware of their flood risk, sign up to flood warnings, make a flood plan and not to drive or walk through floodwater.”

The EA said that river levels have exceeded existing records with the Colne, Ribble, Calder, Aire, Trent, Severn, Wye, Lugg and Derwent among the many rivers where records have been broken.

But the agency said that, even with record river levels, the number of homes flooded has been lower than in other major flood events of the last 20 years.