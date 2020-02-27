🔥UK weather forecast: Storm Jorge set to batter Britain with 70mph winds this weekend after wreaking havoc in Spain🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Another storm is set to hit the UK, battering already flood-hit parts of the country with heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph this weekend.

The weather front, named in Spain as Storm Jorge, will barrel up from the Mediterranean country on Friday and continue the deluge.

Up to 80 and 100mm could fall on parts of Wales and northern England where the heaviest downpours are predicted.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for wind between midday on Saturday and midday on Sunday.

The wind warning covers huge swathes of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.

Yellow warnings mean wind and rain would cause delays to transport.

Most places will experience gusts of 50-60mph but coastal areas could be hit with 65-70mph winds.

Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry in Ireland are all under amber warnings because there is a chance of winds reaching 80mph or higher.

Severe weather would impact on Ireland over (Met Eireann)

Storm Jorge was the name chosen by Spanish Meteorological Service, which is part of the southwest Europe storm naming group.

It is custom for other countries to then use that name when referring to the weather system.

Had the UK named the storm it would have been called Ellen.