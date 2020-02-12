🔥UK weather forecast: Storm Dennis barrels towards Britain sparking 'danger to life' warnings🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain faces another battering as Storm Dennis barrels towards the UK sparking “danger to life” warnings this weekend.

The fourth named storm of the season is set to cause huge disruption as it brings flooding, powerful winds and downpours on Saturday and Sunday.

Before then, Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of Northern England face more snow and icy conditions on Wednesday in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.

It comes after a motorist was killed at the weekend and a dog walker died on Tuesday after being hit by falling trees amid strong gales.

Issuing warnings before the new storm arrives on Saturday, the Met Office said it presents “danger to life” due to flooding and strong winds.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Another spell of very wet and windy weather is expected for Saturday.

“Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely.”

There are currently three weather warnings in place across this weekend for heavy rain and wind as the UK braces for more flooding.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause a danger to life, the Met Office said.

Transport delays and cancellations can also be expected as well as damage to power supplies and large coastal waves in the worst of the stormy weather.

Many rivers in Yorkshire burst their banks on Sunday as Storm Ciara dumped a huge amount of water on upland catchments.

The Government on Monday activated an emergency financial aid package for areas hit by Storm Ciara.

A man and children walk against the wind as Storm Ciara arrives on February 9 (Getty Images)

Around 730 properties believed to have been affected by flooding and 260 of these in Yorkshire – the largest in any region.

Mytholmroyd was one of a number of villages and towns in the Calder Valley, in West Yorkshire, hit by around 4ft of floodwater.

Many of those who were flooded had only just recovered from the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

A dog walker in Liverpool became the latest person to die as the UK faces yet more stormy weather.

The man, aged in his 60s, was hit by a falling tree branch in Black Wood, Woolton, on Tuesday.

It comes after a driver was killed when a tree fell on to his car as Storm Ciara battered the UK at the weekend.

The 58-year-old man, from Micheldever, in Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A33 after the tree toppled as he was driving his Mercedes on Sunday afternoon.

The 97mph top recorded windspeed brought to the Isle of Wight by Storm Ciara is unlikely to be repeated.

But gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the forecaster said.

Predicted heavy rain will also run the risk of further flooding.

Around 730 properties are believed to have been affected by flooding in recent days, the Environment Agency said as it warned of more wet weather ahead when Storm Dennis takes hold.

Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager at the agency, said: “River and surface water flooding is possible on Saturday into Sunday due to Storm Dennis and we are advising people to check their flood risk and to stay safe on the coast or when walking or driving near swollen rivers.”

She also warned people against taking “dangerous” so-called storm selfies.

The clear-up operation continued as the rain and wind from Storm Ciara gave way to snow and ice across the country.

Heavy snow fell in some regions after the storm disrupted flights, ferries and trains throughout the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

On Tuesday there was an amber warning for heavy snow showers in southern Scotland as well as a yellow warning for wind and snow across much of the country.

That warning also applies to Northern Ireland, and a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place in parts of northern England.