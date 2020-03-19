🔥UK weather forecast: Spring almost here with bright and sunny weekend ahead after temperatures hit 16C🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britons can expect a largely bright and sunny weekend after being treated to spring-like conditions already this week, forecasters have said.

But while it will remain dry in most parts of the UK throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mercury is not expected to reach the highs of 16C seen on Wednesday.

Temperatures plunged to as low as -5C degrees overnight, meaning people in Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland will have woken up to frost on Thursday morning.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said: “The highest temperature recorded on Wednesday was 16C in St James’s Park in London. This is about five degrees above average for this time of year.”

He added: “We are seeing a cooling down now, with top temperatures of about eight to 10C on Thursday. It will be cloudy with spells of rain across the south. The northern half of the UK will be sunny spells and scattered showers.”

Throughout Friday it will be cloudy across much of England and Wales but across the rest of the country will see sunny spells, with temperature peaking at around nine to 10C.

“Saturday should be fairly fine, bright and sunny for many. But it will be fairly breezy as well,” Mr Dewhurst said.

But while it will be clear, temperatures will struggle to reach double figures and hover around nine or 10C.

Mr Dewhurst continued: “Sunday we are looking at a weak weather front moving in across Scotland and Northern Ireland, but the rest of the country dry with sunny spells.”

The highs of 16C recorded in the capital earlier this week were beaten only just by a reading in Kew Gardens, London, on March 10 of 16.5C.