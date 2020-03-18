🔥UK weather forecast: South to bask in spring-like temperatures of 16C… but snow and ice to hit north🔥

Britons are today set to enjoy the first truly spring-like temperatures of the year in the south, but northern regions have been warned to brace for snow, ice and heavy rain.

England and Wales will see the mercury rise to about 15 to 16C on Wednesday, which will mark one of the warmest days of the year so far after a winter of major flooding and storms.

But forecasters predict a “split picture” as in Scotland and Northern Ireland temperatures will struggle to hit 9C, with downpours, sleet and snow on higher ground expected throughout the week.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “Across England and Wales, throughout the day it’s a cloudy picture, with some rain pushing southwards but it will not be especially heavy. Temperatures here could reach highs of about 15 to 16C.

“Further north there will be sunny spells and showers that will be heavy at times, with sleet and snow particularly on higher ground in Scotland. It’s a split picture. northern parts will see highs at best of about 9C.”

Mr Burkill warned that those in Scotland and Northern Ireland will wake up to frost on roads after temperatures plunged below zero overnight, but added that that the worst is yet to come with lows of about -6C later this week.

He said: “Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, and also northern Wales, will on Thursday night see temperatures drop quite a bit below freezing – hitting lows of about -6C before Friday morning.”

