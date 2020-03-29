🔥UK weather forecast: Snow flurries in London as temperatures fall after days of sunshine🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Londoners have been sharing photos and videos of snow falling across the capital as temperatures fall on the first day of British Summer Time.

The colder conditions follow days of warm sunshine with Brits enjoying toastier temperatures on the first week of coronavirus lockdown.

London saw temperatures fall to 7C after the mercury hit an unseasonably warm 19C earlier in the week.

The snow on Sunday did not settle but many Twitter users commented on how the flurries were unexpected at the start of the spring months.

Mark Blank-Settle posted a video of flakes falling, writing: “The first day of British Summer Time……and it’s snowing in North West London. Not heavily and it certainly won’t settle – but that’s definitely snow.”

Jennifer Steil also said: “We saw #snow on #Hampstead #Heath this morning #London.”

While Lydia Ofori said: “Crazy weather! I was wondering when the snow will show it’s face in London! Here we are!!! smidgets at the moment.”

Others expressed concern over temperatures dropping while the NHS battles with the coronavirus outbreak.

One wrote: “Snow in London? Do we not have enough to contend with already. Thankfully it is not settling so NHS staff will not have to worry about getting to and from work!”

The Met Office said that after the period of warmer weather, its is feeling much colder this weekend especially on Sunday as northeasterly winds sweep the UK.

On Saturday night, temperatures fell widely close to freezing and on Sunday they have been struggling to reach double digits.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said the weekend is “a marked change from the 18 or 19 Celsius we have been seeing in a few spots this week”.