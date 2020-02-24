🔥UK weather forecast: Snow blankets swathes of Britain as warnings are issued over 'hazardous' condition🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Swathes of the UK woke up to snow this morning amid warnings of “hazardous” conditions on the roads.

Flurries covered areas across northern England and Scotland, including parts of Cumbria, Northumberland, and Yorkshire.

Several inches of snow have fallen in places including Leeming Bar, North Yorkshire, where cars were pictured slowly making their way through the wintry conditions.

Elsewhere, on social media, people were reporting the wintry conditions as far south as Leeds, sharing pictures of snow covering cars and gardens.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place across the vast majority of Scotland, from the border, to north of Inverness, until late on Monday evening.

Further south, yellow warnings for rain and snow are also covering Northern Ireland and the north of England.

Some people have reacted enthusiastically to the prospect of snow, while others took to social media to reassure their community it will be business as usual.

Others woke up with a shock to discover the landscape turned white.

Residents of Harrogate in North Yorkshire have been so vocal about their neighbourhood snowfall that the town’s name has started trending on Twitter.

The Met Office has warned that rural communities could become stranded and told to expect delays and cancellations to travel plans by road, rail, and air.

In Cumbria, police were warning drivers to exercise caution and described conditions on the roads as “hazardous”.

As well as the chill, flood waters were still causing risks across the country.

On Monday morning, one severe threat-to-life flood warning was in place for the River Severn at Shrewsbury, alongside more than 90 other flood warnings, and 182 less serious flood alerts across England and Wales.

The warnings and alerts stretched from St Ives, in south west Cornwall to Carlisle near the Scottish border.

Over the weekend, an Environment Agency spokesman said ongoing flooding is possible for parts of the West Midlands, along the Severn and Wye and also in parts of the north of England, including in the lower River Aire in Yorkshire.

He said: “This rain is falling on saturated catchments where river levels are already high.”

The bleak outlook follows more than a fortnight of downpours and flooding that started with Storm Ciara, continued with Storm Dennis and kept going with the weekend’s storms, which, contrary to some reports, have not been named by the Met Office.

Over the weekend, Environment Secretary George Eustice, defended the Prime Minister for not visiting flood-stricken areas, despite a third consecutive weekend of stormy weather.

Mr Eustice told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “In a Cabinet Government it’s not a one-man show, it’s right that on certain operational things such as this that the Prime Minister will ask one of his Cabinet members to lead, I can’t see anything wrong with that.”