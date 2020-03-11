🔥UK weather forecast: Snow and ice to bring travel disruption as cold snap sweeps in amid warnings🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Snow and wintry showers are set to sweep across parts of the UK, with icy roads expected to spark travel disruption on roads.

Two yellow weather alerts have been issued covering much of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland for Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecasters have also warned of strong winds and high tides as low pressure builds out towards the north Atlantic.

Meanwhile, the River Severn in Shrewsbury is predicted to rise to levels which may cause flooding in the town.

Disruption to public transport and dangerous conditions on roads is also expected as the cold snap takes hold later.

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said “wintry” showers are likely to turn to snow as temperatures plunge overnight and into Thursday morning.

“Through Wednesday evening and overnight, the air turns even colder,” she said.

“There will be fairly widespread frost, with further showers move in and we are likely to see those showers turn readily to snow above around 150 metres.”

More than 2cm of snow is likely in places, forecasters said.

The yellows alerts for the severe weather across Scotland and parts of northern England are in place from 9pm on Wednesdsay until 10am, Thursday morning.

Affected areas include Inverness, Aberdeen, Perth, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle upon Tyne.