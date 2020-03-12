The latest headlines in your inbox

Powerful winds, snow and ice are set to cause disruption after temperatures plunged to lows of -6C overnight.

Two weather alerts covering much of Scotland and northern England will remain in place until 10am on Thursday.

Strong gales of up to 60mph are expected to sweep in across northern parts of the country, which forecasters said could spark another severe warning.

Met Office meteorologist John Griffiths said: “Today [Thursday] we may see a wind warning issued to follow the snow and ice.

“Nothing has been issued yet but we could see gusts of up to 50 mph and 60mph in exposed sites.”

Generally it will be a wet and windy day, with scattered showers across the south, including in London.

There will be some sunny spells, Mr Griffiths said, adding that on Friday sunshine would break through and pave way for a far more “settled” day.

The Met Office warned that snow would continue across much of Scotland and the north until midmorning on Thursday, with rain lasting throughout the day.

Forecaster Clare Nasir said: “Be prepared for some wintry weather.

“We could continue to see some snow until mid to late morning. It’s windy as well, and rain or showers are likely pretty much throughout the day.”

She added: “Further snow showers are likely over the hills of Northern Ireland but it’s really ice that we are concerned about as temperatures fall overnight.”