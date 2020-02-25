🔥UK weather forecast: Serious flooding to threaten parts of England for several more days🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Serious flooding will threaten parts of England for several more days as heavy rain continues to wreak havoc.

Two danger-to-life flood warnings for regions along the Severn are in place due to record-high river levels.

Ironbridge and Shrewsbury in Shropshire, both along the Severn, both remain on alert as yet more rain is on the way.

Some 105 warnings are also in force across the country after a third weekend of downpours following storms Ciara and Dennis.

A man surveys the flooding in Berwick Road, Shrewsbury, near the River Severn (PA)

England has already endured more than 141 per cent of its average February rainfall so far, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

It warned the country needs to brace itself for “more frequent periods of extreme weather like this” because of climate change.

Caroline Douglass, director of incident management at the EA, said: “Flooding has a long-lasting and devastating impact on people’s lives.

“River levels remain high and communities along the river Severn, in particular Shrewsbury, Bewdley and Ironbridge, should be ready for potential flooding.

“Groundwater levels across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire and Sussex are continuing to rise and will lead to more flooding impacts later in the week.

“We have seen our third weekend of exceptional river levels and stormy weather; with the effects of climate change, we need to prepare for more frequent periods of extreme weather like this.

“People need to be aware of their flood risk, sign up to flood warnings, make a flood plan and not to drive or walk through flood water.”

The EA said 1,000 staff per day have worked to operate flood defences and pumps, clear debris and repair damaged defences since Storm Dennis swept into the UK.

Some 3.7 miles of temporary flood barriers have been erected and flood defences have protected more than 25,000 properties, the EA said.

Making a statement to the House of Commons, Environment Secretary George Eustice urged people living in at-risk flood areas to remain vigilant following record-breaking flooding caused by storms Ciara and Dennis.

He told MPs that 1,400 homes in England had been flooded but recent improvements to flood defence schemes had reduced the number of homes that could have been affected.

Mr Eustice also said that 18 gauges across 15 rivers had recorded their highest water levels on record, including the Colne, Ribble, Calder, Aire, Trent, Severn, Wye, Lugg and Derwent.