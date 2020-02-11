🔥UK weather forecast: More snow, ice and powerful winds to come in aftermath of Storm Ciara🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Snow, ice and more powerful winds are set to blight the UK in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.

Five severe weather warnings are in place across Tuesday and Wednesday with disruption to travel expected to continue.

Some major routes being closed as a result of treacherous conditions after Ciara wreaked havoc across the country at the weekend.

Falling ice and snow forced the closure of the Queensferry Crossing, with eight cars damaged in the severe weather.

Operators Amey said the key route would be shut until further notice as a safety precaution due to ice falling from the cables.

It comes after a motorist was killed by a falling tree and as forecasters warned of more “hazardous” weather ahead.

Met Office meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said: “Storm Ciara has cleared but it is still windy.

“There is the risk of snow and ice depending on where you are. There is very much hazardous weather still around.”

Cars drive through floodwater as hurricane-force winds and rain hit Manchester (Reuters)

Yellow alerts for snow and ice remain in place through to Wednesday, covering much of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

A similar warning for wind is in force for Tuesday, with powerful gales of between 50-60mph set to batter the north.

It comes after extreme weather also hit rail and ferry travel on Monday.

Cross-border train services were hit by flooding on the west coast mainline near Carlisle, with replacement buses in place between Carlisle and Glasgow.

Storm Ciara batters UK and Ireland – In pictures

The conditions also affected the West Highland Line and Airdrie to Balloch service, while buses replaced trains between Dumfries and Carlisle.

Heavy snow showers caused problems on some roads, with traffic restricted to one lane on the M90 at Kelty in Fife and blizzard conditions reported on the M74 at Beattock.

Further north on the M74, five people were injured in a crash involving three cars and a lorry.

The motorway was closed northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 9 after the accident between the Larkhall and Hamilton turnoffs shortly after 9am. It was later reopened.

More than a dozen ferry services were cancelled due to the high winds with others delayed or rescheduled.

Meanwhile a group of four had to be rescued from Ben Nevis in the Highlands after getting caught in “horrendous” blizzard conditions without the proper kit.

Storm Ciara swept across the country on Sunday and left thousands without power.

Homes were evacuated, buildings were damaged and sporting fixtures postponed.

It brought 97mph gusts to the Needles in the Isle of Wight and rainfall levels of 178mm were recorded at Honister Pass in Cumbria.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers told MPs more than 500 properties are believed to have been flooded during Storm Ciara.

The number is expected to rise further.