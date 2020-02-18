🔥UK weather forecast: More rain to batter Britain after Storm Dennis as flooding enters 'uncharted territory'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Homes across London’s south-west commuter belt were today on flood alert as more heavy rain was forecast in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

Warnings stretched around the M25 from Rickmansworth to Leatherhead, with riverside homes between Walsham Meadow and Byfleet considered at risk.

Forecasters have warned of peak levels higher than the winter floods of 2014, which saw more than 5,000 homes inundated in southern England. Several homes close to the River Wey in Surrey have already suffered flood damage.

It came as areas of the UK were today in “uncharted territory” with eight severe flood warnings, indicating a danger to life, in place across England and Wales.

Flood water after the River Wye burst its banks in Ross-on-Wye (AFP via Getty Images)

The River Wye reached its highest level on record yesterday, peaking at more than 23ft, leading to homes being evacuated in Monmouth, Wales.

In Herefordshire and Worcestershire, Dave Throup, Environment Agency manager for the area, said: “I’ve seen things today I would not have believed.

A flooded field in St Asaph in Denbighshire (PA)

“Large parts of my home town and village are underwater … this is not normal flooding, we are in uncharted territory.”

West Mercia Police advised residents in Upton-upon-Severn and Uckinghall in Worcestershire to evacuate yesterday evening due to rising levels on the River Severn.

Storm Dennis – in pictures

People were also being evacuated from their homes in Telford as water pressure from the river caused the road surface to crack.

A further two inches of rain are expected to fall within 24 hours in parts of Wales and north-western England from tomorrow, while areas of Wales could also see further downpours.

Boris Johnson was at the grace-and-favour retreat Chevening this morning, and has resisted calls to chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee Cobra or visit flood-hit areas.

Residents bail out their homes in Ross-on-Wye (AFP via Getty Images)

Downing Street stressed that he was “working his socks off” at the Kent mansion and that the decision not to make a public relations trip to meet flood victims was taken on official advice that a prime ministerial entourage would divert valuable emergency service personnel and might delay helping victims.

It is encouraging Cabinet ministers to take the lead, in this case the new Environment Secretary George Eustice.

“The No 10 team are listening to official advice that the PM should not directly attend the situation because it would distract the focus of emergency services helping people on the ground,” said an aide.

The body of a woman, 55-year-old Yvonne Booth from Great Barr in Birmingham who was swept away in Tenbury, Worcestershire on Sunday, has been found. She was described as a “very much loved member of our family” in a statement from relatives.