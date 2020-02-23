🔥UK weather forecast: More flooding misery as forecasters warn of heavy rain, wind and snow🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

More flooding misery is expected in parts of the UK after a third consecutive weekend of stormy weather – and forecasters have warned of more downpours to come.

While the weather over the weekend was not bad enough to be a named storm, there was still enough for it to continue to test the UK’s flood defences.

A band of bad weather is moving across the south west of England and Wales on Sunday and more than 80 flood warnings are in place across England.

Three weather warnings are then in place on Monday, one for snow in Scotland and two for rain and snow in Ireland and the north of England.

It comes following the damaged wreaked by Storms Ciara and Dennis.

There has been flooding across the country following Storms Ciara and Dennis (Getty Images)

Communities in Wales, Herefordshire, Shropshire and Yorkshire have braced for more rain after experiencing flooding this week.

For London and the south east, a mild weekend is set to be followed by a colder start to the week.

Marco Petagna, a forecaster at the Met Office, told the Standard: “On Monday it will be wet and windy, with snow in parts of Scotland.

“By Tuesday it will have gotten colder in the south, down to around eight degrees, and will be around six degrees in the north.”

As the band of bad weather pushes past the British Isles, the sky will start to dry up in the afternoon.

Mr Petagna said: “Monday looks unsettled across all areas. We’ll see wet and windy weather sweeping from the south-west – gales or severe gale-force winds in place, and some snow towards the north of the UK.”

With rain and cold combining as the week moves forward, the Met Office has forecasted that things could icy on Thursday and Friday.

The gloomy forecast came as Environment Secretary George Eustice defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson for defying calls to visit flood-stricken areas.

Boris Johnson has been criticised for not visiting the flooded parts of the country he runs (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “It’s not true that the Prime Minister’s not been engaged in this.”

Mr Eustice said: “In a cabinet Government it’s not a one-man show, it’s right that on certain operational things such as this that the Prime Minister will ask one of his Cabinet members to lead, I can’t see anything wrong with that.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said the further expected heavy rain meant that “flood risk continues with the impacts of stormy weather continuing to be felt across England”.

He said: “Further rain is expected over the weekend and during Monday, this heavy and persistent across parts of the north of England.

“This could lead to further flooding, particularly for rivers draining the Pennines, and for parts of the Midlands and the City of York where this rain will fall on saturated catchments where river levels are already high.

“River levels remain high and ongoing river flooding is probable for the River Severn this weekend and into next week.”

While the extreme weather should settle down over Tuesday and Wednesday – accompanied with a notable dip in temperatures – the Met Office said further heavy rain is expected later in the week.