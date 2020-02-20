🔥UK weather forecast: Heavy downpours show no signs of easing off as flood defences pushed to their limits🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Heavy downpours battering the UK are showing no sign of easing off as flood defences in already badly hit regions are pushed to their limits.

Forecasters have warned the weather for flood-hit communities will get worse before it gets better in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

And some 112 flood warnings were in place including six severe alerts for a danger to life close to the Welsh border on Wednesday night.

“There’s no real sign of things settling down weather-wise,” Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said on Thursday.

Locals plough on with their day as floodwaters rise in Worcestershire

“A lot of places are very sensitive after recent rainfall and, unfortunately, there is more rain to come.”

Roads have already been forced to close and hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in the worst-affected areas.

The Met Office has issued warnings for heavy rain in Wales, southern Scotland, and northwestern England for Thursday.

Flooded homes on the banks of the River Severn following Storm Dennis (Getty Images)

The village of Capel Curig in north Wales received 36.2 mm of rain in 12 hours on Wednesday, compared to an average of 97 mm of rain for all of February.

The Environment Agency said England had already received 141 per cent of its average February rainfall so far this month.

River levels in the Colne, Ribble, Calder, Aire, Trent, Severn, Wye, Lugg, and Derwent all set new records in recent days, the EA added.

Britain Braces For A Month’s Rain In 24 Hours With Flood Defences Pushed To Their Limits

Mr Wilson added that conditions are set to improve for those hit hardest by flooding as the heaviest rain moves away from the worst-affected regions.

He said: “We do have more warnings in force after Thursday’s rain but they’re in slightly different areas of the country, south-west Scotland and parts of Yorkshire.”

The Met Office said no other storms have been named, despite reports of an incoming “Storm Ellen”.

Meanwhile, fundraising efforts have continued for those affected by the floods, with multiple communities in Wales starting collections.

Rural insurance firm NFU Mutual said it expects to pay around £20 million in claims for people affected by Storm Ciara.

The latest weather comes as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemns Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to visit areas affected by flooding ahead of his own visit to South Wales on Thursday.