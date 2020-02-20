🔥UK weather forecast: Further threat of 'significant flooding' with heavy rain set to hit areas battered by Storm Dennis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Experts have warned of more “significant flooding” across the UK with heavy rain expected to hit areas battered by Storm Dennis.

Conditions are expected to worsen across the north of England, particularly the Pennines and parts of Yorkshire, while ongoing river flooding is “probable” for the English-Welsh border for the rest of the week.

England has already received 144 per cent of its average February rainfall, according to the Environment Agency, and record river levels have been broken on the Colne, Ribble, Calder, Aire, Trent, Severn, Wye, Lugg, and Derwent.

Director of incident management Caroline Douglass has warned people to be “aware of their flood risk”.

She said: “This is the third weekend we have seen exceptional river levels and stormy weather, and with the effects of climate change, we need to prepare for more frequent periods of extreme weather like this.”

Drone images of Storm Dennis hitting Crickhowell in Wales

Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind were in place on Thursday afternoon and were expected to remian in place in the north until the weekend.

A total of 91 flood warnings remained in place across England and Wales.

The more extreme warnings were near the English Welsh border, around the rivers Severn, Wye, and Lugg, where people have already experienced flooding.

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge said: “There is still heavy rain in the forecast, and some of this will be falling on areas already affected by flooding.”

A new weather front will bring rain to parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland on Thursday evening, and will move south towards the Lake District and the North Pennines by Friday morning.

Mr Madge added: “The yellow warning is in place from Sheffield to North Yorkshire and beyond.

“We are expecting 20-30mm of rain widely across that area, with as much as 60-80mm in some places.”

Storm Dennis: UK Flooding aftermath – In pictures

About 80mm of rain fell in just 24 hours in Capel Curig in Snowdonia, north Wales.

Levens Hall, in Cumbria, was subjected to 55.2mm of rain, and Morecambe, Lancashire, got 51.6mm over the same period.

A main rail route between England and Scotland was blocked on Thursday because of the flooding.

Several lines in Wales were closed due to the weather, including Aberdare to Pontypridd; Ebbw Vale Town to Cardiff Central; Abergavenny to Hereford; and Blaenau Ffestiniog to Llandudno.

It comes amid criticism of Boris Johnson for failing to visit any flooded areas or to convene a meeting of the government’s crisis committee, COBRA.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was visiting parts of south Wales on Thursday. “In refusing to visit flood-hit communities, nowhere-to-be-seen Boris Johnson is showing his true colors by his absence,” he said.