🔥UK weather forecast: Fresh ice warnings as deep freeze continues and snow to hit London tomorrow🔥

A deep freeze gripping the UK is set to worsen as temperatures plunge and snow and ice blankets much of the country, including parts of London.

Forecasters had warned the mercury could plunge to lows of -10C overnight bringing icy conditions that will trouble commuters on Wednesday morning.

Yellow alerts for snow ice have been issued for most regions, with heavy rain and hail showers set to make travel routes more dangerous.

The wintry weather fronts sweeping the country could also see some snow falling over the north of the capital on Thursday.

A snowplough on the road at Leeming Bar in North Yorkshire (PA)

Elevated areas in Wales, the Midlands and the Cotswolds could see some snow as well.

Other areas in the south expected to get sleet and rain, which should clear by midday.

The Met Office weather alerts warn of wintry showers and icy stretches that likely to bring some travel disruption.

The first warning is in effect from 8pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday across Scotland, Northern Ireland and western England.

And the second covers the Midlands, Wales, London and the south-east and south-west of England. It should be lifted by 10am, forecasters said.