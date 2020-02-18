🔥UK weather forecast: Flood warnings spark evacuations as severe conditions continue after Storm Dennis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Severe flood warnings have sparked evacuations as Britain continues to take a battering after Storm Dennis wreaked havoc at the weekend.

Homes have been evacuated in Monmouth, Wales, after a flood alert for the River Wye was declared.

Water levels are predicted to reach 7.2 metres when the peak passes through the Monmouthshire county town between 3am and 7am on Tuesday.

The Met Office also warned of snow and ice in northern England and Scotland, with yellow alerts in place for much of the day.

Hereford Hit By Worst Floods In 200 Years

The Environment Agency (EA) warned torrential rain from Storm Dennis has swelled rivers to “exceptional” levels in parts of Britain, with more forecast to fall later this week.

The flood warning comes after a body of a woman swept away by flood water has been found, police confirmed.

The woman, named as 55-year-old Yvonne Booth from Great Barr in Birmingham, was swept away in Tenbury, Worcestershire on Sunday.

Residents living in areas at immediate risk of floods have been evacuated and other properties nearby have been provided with sandbags and support.

Drone images of Storm Dennis hitting Crickhowell in Wales

A decision has been made to close the Wye Bridge in the centre of the town and pedestrians and motorists are being warned to keep away from the area.

Anyone affected by the bridge closure or flooding is asked to use a rest centre set up at the Shire Hall in the centre of the town.

Communities across the country are counting the cost of the weekend’s storm which has left more than 400 properties flooded.

Among the worst affected areas were South Wales, Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire where major incidents were declared.

Yvonne Booth, right, who died after being swept away by flood water in Worcestershire, pictured with her husband (West Mercia Police)

Around 1,000 staff were on duty, with 5km of flood barriers deployed and 90 pumps in action, the EA said.

It warned the flood risk continues, with further heavy rain forecast in the north of England for Wednesday and Thursday, possibly falling on already flooded areas.

West Mercia Police said residents in Upton upon Severn and Uckinghall, in Worcestershire, are being advised to evacuate, with water levels expected to rise on Monday evening.

Emergency evacuations were also under way in Hereford, where the River Wye reached its highest level on record.

An aerial view showing flooding from the River Wye on Monday following Storm Dennis (Getty Images)

The aftermath of the storm caused transport disruption on Monday, as train lines and roads were blocked by flooding and fallen trees.

The AA said nationally it had attended more than 400 vehicles stuck in water or mud over the weekend, more than double that under Storm Ciara a week ago.

Hereford residents were advised that flooding could trigger periodic power cuts and some roads were closed.

Speaking in Worcester, the EA’s David Throup, West Midlands environment manager, told Sky News: “I think it’s peaking now in Hereford, the levels that you’ve got there are truly exceptional levels, they are the highest levels we’ve ever recorded on the River Wye and those records go back 200 years.”

Flood water in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, in the aftermath of Storm Dennis (PA)

He added: “Here in Worcester, the River Severn is also at a level that is similar to the big floods in 2007.”

As of 8.30pm on Monday, seven severe “danger to life” flood warnings from the EA were in place for the River Trent at Burton upon Trent; the River Wye at Blackmarstone in Hereford, and at Hampton Bishop; the River Severn at Uckinghall and at New Street and Waterside in Upton upon Severn; and the River Lugg at Hampton Bishop.

Natural Resources Wales issued two severe flood warnings for the River Wye at Monmouth, with the water level expected to peak between 3am and 7am on Tuesday.

The EA’s executive director of flood and coastal risk management, John Curtin, tweeted that 420 properties were flooded by Storm Dennis and 18,500 protected, with both figures expected to rise.

He indicated that 800 properties were flooded by Storm Ciara.

Locals in the inundated area around Hereford described “devastating” flood scenes that struck roads, a business park, the railway line and homes.

Greg Smith, who took drone images of the flooding, said: “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Meanwhile, residents living near Eastham Bridge in Worcestershire described 48 hours of chaos as they lost count of the number of vehicles – including a fire engine and a petrol tanker – caught in floodwaters.

Over in South Wales, one of the worst-hit areas was the village of Nantgarw, near Cardiff, where entire streets were left underwater from the early hours of Sunday morning.

Jeanette and Rachel Cox had a “terrifying” evacuation from their home in Oxford Street after waking at 4am to the floodwater.

Storm Ciara batters UK and Ireland – In pictures

“Everything downstairs has completely gone,” said 68-year-old Mrs Cox, who was only able recover a wedding day photo of her with husband Bill, who died from cancer in 2009.

Visiting the flooded village of Trehafod, near Pontypridd, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price criticised the Welsh Government’s level of investment in flood defences, saying the weekend’s events were a “wake-up call”.

Natural Resources Wales said provisional data indicated the River Taff at Pontypridd had reached its highest level for over 40 years.

Youth climate strikers said they had to cancel their first ever national conference, with delegates coming from across the UK, due to serious flooding in Staffordshire.

Storm Dennis: A look at the worst affected areas

The Prime Minister resisted calls to chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency committee, Cobra, to tackle the flooding crisis, despite criticism from the Labour Party.

Luke Pollard, shadow environment secretary, said it was a “disgrace” that Boris Johnson had “refused” to visit affected communities.

Asked why Mr Johnson was not making personal visits, a Number 10 spokesman said he was receiving regular updates and that Environment Secretary George Eustice was leading on the issue.

Mr Eustice defended the Government’s response, saying it was not possible to protect every house from flooding and pointed to £4 billion of funding committed to flood defences in the next five years.

Meanwhile, local authorities hit by flooding will be able to recoup some of their costs via emergency financial assistance available through the Bellwin Scheme, the Government said.

A record number of flood warnings and alerts, more than 600, were issued by the EA across England on Sunday, with this falling to below 500 on Monday afternoon.