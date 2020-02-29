🔥UK weather forecast: Brits face another night of rain and snow as Storm Jorge wreaks havoc on flood-hit areas🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Brits are facing another heavy night of rain as Storm Jorge wreaks havoc in areas already affected by severe floods.

It comes as the Met Office announced that February 2020 has been the wettest month on record in the UK.

Jorge, this month’s third named storm, has brought gales of up to 70mph and snow and battered areas already weakened by severe flooding.

It has also prompted weather warnings stretching from Cornwall to the north of Scotland and across to Northern Ireland.

The heavy rainfall, which started with Storm Ciara then continued with Storm Dennis and now Jorge, has contributed to record river levels which have seen safety teams put in “Herculean efforts” to erect flood defences.

Overnight on Saturday, four weather warnings are in place as snow and wind continue to lash parts of the country.

Met Office spokesman Luke Miall said that while the worst conditions brought by Storm Jorge have passed, the UK will see more rain and winds into Saturday morning.

He said: “We have seen the worst of the winds now with regards to Storm Jorge.

“It is still windy in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Western parts of the UK and it will still be windy overnight but the heavy rain and outbreaks of snow will continue into tomorrow.

“We will still continue to see the wet weather throughout the night and into Sunday.”

Mr Miall said that over the higher grounds the UK will see “some significant accumulations of snow” in areas above 250 ft.

People walk along the south bank of the River Thames during wet and windy weather in London (REUTERS)

“Elsewhere, throughout tomorrow it is going to be a day of sunshine and showers, with some spells of sleet, hail and snow – although the snow will not settle further south,” he added.

Mr Miall said that the weather will not significantly improve next week.

“It is staying unsettled, with a mixture of sunny spells and rain for the majority of the week,” he said.

It comes as more than 3,300 properties in England are thought to have been flooded as a result of the combined effects of storms Ciara and Dennis, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said.

But the department said the figure, which includes homes and businesses, is only an estimate as gathering reliable and up-to-date data was difficult.

Ciara swept across the UK on Sunday February 9 while Dennis came over the following weekend on February 15 and 16, the Met Office said.

On Tuesday, Welsh Government minister Lesley Griffiths said local authorities in Wales had confirmed more than 1,000 homes had flooded, with reports of more than 300 businesses also affected over the previous two weeks.