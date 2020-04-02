🔥Uk weather forecast: Britain set for weekend of sunshine with temperatures hotter than Greece🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain is set for a sunny weekend with the mercury expected to hit 20C in some parts of the country.

Forecasters say a southerly wind flow will bring higher temperatures to the UK this weekend, making it hotter than the Greek capital Athens at 14C and 16C on Portugal’s Algarve coast.

The hot weather comes as Brits are still being told to stay at home and comply with the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures.

Met Office spokeswoman Bonnie Diamond said: “As we head towards the weekend it’s going to get warmer.

“On Saturday we’re seeing a southerly wind flow develop across the UK and that’s going to bring higher temperatures.

“There will be some showers and rain in places, but this is mostly confined to the far North of Scotland. Everywhere else is going to be dry with some hazy sunshine.”

The warm weather is set to continue across the UK on Sunday but it will be slightly cloudier in Northern Ireland and Scotland earlier in the day.

Ms Diamond told the Standard: “Top temperatures on Saturday look to be around 14C or 15C and then on Sunday we’re going to get another pulse of warmth, another dry day and more sunshine.

“Temperatures range quite widely in the mid teens with highs of possibly 19C or 20C in a few spots.

“It’s also getting quite breezy on Sunday but it is still going to feel warm.”

As we start the new working week on Monday, westerly winds will replace the southerly wind flow to bring a low pressure system to the north of Scotland.

Ms Diamond forecast some showers for Northern Ireland and Scotland on April 6, but further south it is set to be a dry day with “plenty of sunshine and temperatures still in the mid teens”.