🔥UK weather: Flood-hit communities braced for more heavy rain as hundreds of homes already underwater🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Flood-hit communities are braced for further heavy rain over the next 48 hours as river levels continue to threaten to breach barriers, with 1,200 homes so far left underwater in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

Rain was starting to build up in the west this morning, the Met Office said, with up to 4in (100mm) set to fall in north Wales and up to 2.5in (60mm) in the south.

The rain will then move north, with Cumbria and Yorkshire likely to be most affected by the weekend, with the Met Office issuing yellow weather warnings.

Kate Marks of the Environment Agency (EA) said while Storm Dennis had passed, “we’ll be feeling the impacts for a few more days”.

Storm Dennis – in pictures

“There’s a lot more water in the river systems. In particular we are worried about the Rivers Severn, Teme and Wye,” Dr Marks said.

At-risk areas have been evacuated across England and Wales after downpours this week, with 599 properties flooded across England and 800 homes in Wales hit.

Six severe flood warnings remained in place today after levels in the Rivers Wye and Severn broke records this week.

Temporary flood barriers hold back the river Severn in Ironbridge (PA)

The River Wey in Surrey broke its banks overnight, with water lapping at the doors of homes in London’s commuter belt.

On Tuesday, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said owners of flood-hit homes will be able to apply for a £500 emergency grant and exemption from paying council tax.

West Mercia Police said an estimated 384 properties had been “significantly impacted by the floods” across Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Shropshire.

Asked if it would have helped if the emergency funding had come earlier than Tuesday night, Mark Garnier, Tory MP for Wyre Forest, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yeah, look – if they’re running an overdraft and it gets paid off in a week’s time then I can live with that.”

He added: “Yes, absolutely, but, look, I think, as long as the money comes, that’s what’s really important to me. What I don’t want to find is my local authority has had to run up some overdraft or, actually, just as importantly is not delivering the emergency responses that we need because of funding, but I don’t get any sense that that’s happening.”

Residents in the Shropshire towns of Ironbridge and Bridgnorth were urged to evacuate their properties, while residents in Bewdley near Kidderminster were warned flood barriers at Beales Corner might not be able to withstand the rising water levels.

Deputy Chief Constable Julian Moss said: “Water levels have been unprecedented in many places and the impact of such high-levels of flooding has been substantial across all the agencies, but more significantly to members of the public affected in any way.”

(PA)

More than six kilometres of temporary flood barriers have been erected across the country and flood defences have protected nearly 25,000 properties from the impacts of the storm, the EA said.

But record-breaking river levels and continued rainfall means further flooding is possible across much of the country, said EA executive director of flood and coastal risk management John Curtin.

“We expect further disruptive weather into tomorrow and Thursday, bringing a significant flood risk to the West Midlands, and there are flood warnings in place across much of England,” he said.

Drone images of Storm Dennis hitting Crickhowell in Wales

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for persistent rain in Wales and north-west England for Wednesday and Thursday, and the north of England on Friday into Saturday.

EA manager for Herefordshire and Worcestershire Dave Throup said the level of flooding had left affected parts in “uncharted territory”.

Storm Dennis claimed the life of Yvonne Booth, from the Great Barr area of Birmingham, who was swept away by floodwater near Tenbury in Worcestershire on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced criticism from the Labour Party for not visiting communities affected by flooding.