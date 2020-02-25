🔥UK weather: Deep freeze to send mercury plunging to -10C as snow and ice sparks more disruption🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sleet, snow and ice will continue to cause disruption across the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to lows of -10C.

A severe weather alert for ice and hazardous travel is in place across some regions until after rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Some 6cm of snow could fall on Scotland overnight, with up to 3cm on higher ground in northern England and Northern Ireland.

Forecasters said temperatures were expected to drop down to -8C across central and eastern Scotland overnight.

And Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said Tuesday night will be even colder across the UK.

He said most areas, including London, will be “struggling to stay above freezing” with lows of -10C in some regions.

Drivers have been warned of blustery showers, with the possibility of ice, sleet and snow during the morning commute.

A car came off the road in snow in Bedale, North Yorkshire, on Monday (PA)

The west of the country – mainly in areas above 200 metres – is expected to see the worst of the snow.

A yellow warning for ice remains in place for those areas until 10am.

It comes as two “danger to life” flood warnings were issued for the Shropshire towns of Shrewsbury and Ironbridge on the River Severn.

The mercury is forecast to rise to 8C on Tuesday, with the South East experiencing the warmest temperatures.

But showers are expected for much of the UK, along with gusts of 40mph to 50mph on the South West coast.

Further inland, wind speeds are forecast to drop to 30mph to 40mph.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to lows of minus 10C in Scotland during the night.

“Any showers that fall could be a mix of rain, sleet and snow,” Mr Partridge said.

“We are quite likely to see another ice warning on Tuesday night.”

He said Wednesday is forecast to be another mix of scattered showers and sunshine.