🔥UK weather: Britain braced for more strong winds and flooding as country placed on amber alert in wake of Storm Dennis🔥

Britain is braced for another day of flooding and travel chaos as strong winds look set to batter the country in the wake of Storm Dennis.

Large parts of the UK have been put on amber alert by the Met Office, which has predicted gales on Monday morning.

Severe winds are set to last until at least 11am, which are expected to cause rush hour misery for commuters.

There is also a record number of flood warnings in place across England after more than a month’s worth of rain fell in torrential downpours over the weekend.

Hundreds of flood warnings remain in place across the UK on Monday (Environment Agency)

The flood threat is very high in some areas and, as of 7.30am, the Environment Agency had in place a total of 632 flood warnings and alerts.

These include five severe flood warnings – alerting people there could be a danger to life.

The harsh weather is the continued effect of the storm which raged across the nation on Saturday and Sunday.

Major incidents were declared in south Wales and parts of England on Sunday, with dramatic pictures emerging of towns and villages underwater.

The Army was deployed to assist people in West Yorkshire where areas were badly hit by Storm Dennis and by the previous weekend’s Storm Ciara.

Welsh village of Crickhowell underwater and cut off as the river Usk bursts (Getty Images)

Emergency funding has been made available for areas including parts of Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Worcestershire and Herefordshire.

The situation in South Wales has been described as “life-threatening” as South Wales Police said they were working with partner organisations to keep safe people in communities cut off by the flooding.

Roads, railways and flights were disrupted with some train services and hundreds of flights cancelled and roads closed.

The Met has issued this weather warning

Flood duty manager for the Environment Agency Caroline Douglass added: “Storm Dennis will continue to bring disruptive weather into early next week, and there are flood warnings in place across much of England.

“We urge people to check the flood risk in their area and remain vigilant.”