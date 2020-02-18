🔥UK weather: Britain braced for further torrential downpours as floods blight the nation while 'danger to life' threat looms🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Britain is braced for further flooding as heavy rain is set to batter areas still reeling from the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

The Met Office has issued its fourth yellow warning for rain in a row, now extending this until 6am Saturday for large parts of northern England.

It comes as nearly 350 flood alerts remain in place, including six “danger to life” severe warnings, with water levels in the River Severn and River Wye hitting record levels.

The deluge is set to continue with the yellow warnings – meaning an increased likelihood of flooding and travel delays – covering large parts of Wales and northwest England from 6pm Wednesday until 3pm Thursday.

Evacuations of care home residents on the banks of the River Wye continued on Tuesday (Getty Images)

The areas affected include the rivers Severn and Wye, which have both burst their banks today prompting hundreds of emergency evacuations of residents.

It comes after the body of a woman was found yesterday after she was swept away in Tebury.

The Environment Agency (EA) said the River Severn hit its highest water level in 20 years on Tuesday, threatening homes and properties in the Midlands, with fears barriers could be overtopped tonight.

Residents in the Shropshire towns of Ironbridge and Bridgnorth were told to evacuate their properties, including a care home, and warned if they failed to do so they could be putting their own lives and those of the emergency services at risk.

Meanwhile, in Mornmouthshire, Wales, drinking water supplies were cut off after a treatment works flooded as the River Wye peaked at a record 7.15m high.

Mountain rescue teams evacuated an elderly man from his home on a flooded road by breaking down his back door with a sledgehammer and taking him to safety on a raft, while residents were forced to canoe down streets to get shopping.

Residents were told to flee their homes in Whitchurch, Herefordshire, as the River Wye flooded (PA)

Severe flood warnings remained in place for the River Severn at Upton upon Severn, Ironbridge and Uckinghall, the River Wye and the River Lugg at Hampton Bishop on Tuesday afternoon.

In Wales, there were two severe warnings in place on the River Wye at Monmouth in what Natural Resources Wales called both “defended” and “undefended” areas.

Mark Wilson, a forecaster at the Met Office, said yellow warnings for rain in both regions could spell more chaos for local communities – as the EA revealed 600 properties have already flooded across England.

Mountain rescue teams have evacuated residents on the banks of the River Wye (PA)

“Through tomorrow and Wednesday there will be another spell of wet weather, heaviest across western hills, and that’s why we’ve got a warning in foce for higher ground in Wales and west England,” he told the Standard.

“The rain is falling on already saturated ground, hence the real concern about flooding. This will continue into Thursday, so there’s more rain to come.”

More than 6km of temporary flood barriers have been erected across the country and flood defences have protected nearly 25,000 properties from the impacts of the storm, the EA said.

But record-breaking river levels and continued rainfall means further flooding is possible across much of the country.

Drone images of Storm Dennis hitting Crickhowell in Wales

John Curtin, a flooding executive at the agency, said: “We expect further disruptive weather into tomorrow and Thursday, bringing a significant flood risk to the West Midlands, and there are flood warnings in place across much of England.”

A further yellow weather warning for rain is in force across the Leeds and Bradford area from midday Friday until 6am Saturday.

“This is a separate system that will bring another spell of wet and windy weather into Friday for northern England, especially the Yorkshire and Humber, so staying very much unsettled into weekend and the rain will continue to mouint and won’t be welcome.

“It could cause issues with flooding and there will be some strong winds particularly on Friday in northern areas, with gales on higher ground in the Pennines in excess of 60mph.”

Storm Dennis, which ravaged the UK last weekend, claimed five lives including Yvonne Booth, from the Great Barr area of Birmingham, who was swept away by floodwater near Tenbury in Worcestershire on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has faced criticism from the Labour Party for not visiting communities affected by flooding and not convening the emergency government Cobra committee to co-ordinate a response.

Downing Street said Boris Johnson was being kept informed of developments.