🔥UK travel restrictions: the countries banning British tourists🔥

When US President Donald Trump closed America’s borders to foreign nationals travelling from the Schengen Area of Europe last Thursday, it was only a matter of time before he included those travelling from the UK in these restrictions too.
Sure enough, over the weekend Trump announced that Ireland and the UK would be included in the ban , and it would come into place at midnight Monday EST (4am UK time Tuesday morning). From then, all visitors coming from the UK and Ireland would no longer be able to enter the US, yet American citizens and legal residents could still return.
As of Monday morning, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against travel to over 36 countries, as more and more governments put harsher borders in place in attempt to slow the spread of Coronavirus.
These include:
China
US
Italy
Spain
Denmark
Norway
Indonesia
Poland
South Africa
Argentina
Albania
Myanmar
Czech Republic
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Equatorial Guinea
Estonia
Guatemala
Honduras
Jamaica
Kosovo
Latvia
Liberia
Lithuania
Malawi
Malta
Morocco
Mongolia
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
San Marino
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Sri Lanka
Vietnam
In China, where the outbreak began, the FCO has advised any British citizens to leave if they can. It has also advised that tourists in Italy, the site of the largest European coronavirus outbreak, should limit their movements or ‘return to the place where they live’.
The FCO updated its advice on Spain in the early hours of March 15, advising against all but essential travel to the whole country. Previously, the Spanish ministry of health declared the areas of Madrid and La Rioja, and the municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria, and Miranda de Ebro.
Scandinavian countries have also closed their borders, with Denmark’s closed for a month in response to the pandemic. The FCO says: “Foreign nationals who ‘do not have a recognised purpose for entering Denmark’ will be barred from entry.” Norway has taken similar precautions, barring all non-residents from entering the country for the next two weeks.
Poland and the Czech Republic have also closed their borders to all non-residents and South Africa has said travellers from high risk countries, including the US and the UK will not be permitted entry from March 18.
Global deaths and cases of Coronavirus have now surpassed those within China with worldwide infections standing at 87,000 while, according to the John Hopkins university tracker, cases within China are at 81,020. Globally the total of confirmed cases currently stands at 169,387.
What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
Symptoms include coughing, a high temperature and shortness of breath.
Flu-like symptoms such as tiredness, aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose or diarrhoea are also common.
Those with underlying medical issues, ongoing health conditions and the elderly are considered more at risk.
Check back here regularly for updated travel restrictions or check out our travel section for more travel news.
Additional reporting by PA.