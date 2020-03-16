🔥UK travel restrictions: the countries banning British tourists🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

When US President Donald Trump closed America’s borders to foreign nationals travelling from the Schengen Area of Europe last Thursday, it was only a matter of time before he included those travelling from the UK in these restrictions too.

Sure enough, over the weekend Trump announced that Ireland and the UK would be included in the ban , and it would come into place at midnight Monday EST (4am UK time Tuesday morning). From then, all visitors coming from the UK and Ireland would no longer be able to enter the US, yet American citizens and legal residents could still return.

As of Monday morning, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against travel to over 36 countries, as more and more governments put harsher borders in place in attempt to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

These include:

China

US

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Norway

Indonesia

Poland

South Africa

Argentina

Albania

Myanmar

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Equatorial Guinea

Estonia

Guatemala

Honduras

Jamaica

Kosovo

Latvia

Liberia

Lithuania

Malawi

Malta

Morocco

Mongolia

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

San Marino

Sierra Leone

Slovakia

Sri Lanka

Vietnam

In China, where the outbreak began, the FCO has advised any British citizens to leave if they can. It has also advised that tourists in Italy, the site of the largest European coronavirus outbreak, should limit their movements or ‘return to the place where they live’.

The FCO updated its advice on Spain in the early hours of March 15, advising against all but essential travel to the whole country. Previously, the Spanish ministry of health declared the areas of Madrid and La Rioja, and the municipalities of La Bastida and Vitoria, and Miranda de Ebro.

Scandinavian countries have also closed their borders, with Denmark’s closed for a month in response to the pandemic. The FCO says: “Foreign nationals who ‘do not have a recognised purpose for entering Denmark’ will be barred from entry.” Norway has taken similar precautions, barring all non-residents from entering the country for the next two weeks.

Poland and the Czech Republic have also closed their borders to all non-residents and South Africa has said travellers from high risk countries, including the US and the UK will not be permitted entry from March 18.

Global deaths and cases of Coronavirus have now surpassed those within China with worldwide infections standing at 87,000 while, according to the John Hopkins university tracker, cases within China are at 81,020. Globally the total of confirmed cases currently stands at 169,387.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Symptoms include coughing, a high temperature and shortness of breath.

Flu-like symptoms such as tiredness, aches and pains, nasal congestion, a runny nose or diarrhoea are also common.

Those with underlying medical issues, ongoing health conditions and the elderly are considered more at risk.

Check back here regularly for updated travel restrictions or check out our travel section for more travel news.

Additional reporting by PA.