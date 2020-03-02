🔥UK stock exchange recovers amid coronavirus crisis… but concerns remain British companies are 'burning through Brexit stocks'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

London’s stock market rebounded slightly after its worst week since the global financial crisis despite concerns UK companies are “burning through their Brexit safety stocks” because of coronavirus and flooding.

The coronavirus global pandemic caused a manic sell-off of shares last week but the City’s trading floors appear much calmer on Monday following reassurances by the Bank of England.

The Bank has pledges to guard the UK economy against the impact of coronavirus saying it would take “all necessary steps” to do so, standing beside the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve in promising to act when needed.

Britain’s FTSE 100 opened higher than expected this morning with a mini-surge as investors bought into the burst of optimism on the City’s trading floors.

The FTSE 100’s blue-chip companies rallied rising by 2.2 per cent after falling to its lowest level since 2016 on Friday, while the mid-cap index was up 1.9 per cent.

The UK’s markets have rallied but has already dipped again (Photo by Peter Nicholls – WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Gains were led by oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc as hopes of a supply cut boosted oil prices.

Miners, airlines and luxury goods makers were up between 0.3 per cent and 2.9 per cent, after being hit last week in a worldwide sell-off that erased more than $5 trillion from equity markets.

The smaller FTSE 250 index bounced up by 2.5 per cent, or 483 points.

But while the boost is likely to comfort pension-holders UBS Global Wealth Management has warned the crisis is not over yet.

Predictions by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) say an escalation in the coronavirus outbreak could cut global economic growth in half and plunge several countries into recession.

The virus outbreak has hit eurozone supply chains and factories in the UK and Europe are suffering from long delays in getting raw materials from countries such as China.

Recent storms and flooding in the UK has also had an impact and has led to companies “burning through their Brexit safety stocks”, according to IHS Markit, business information provider.

And the UK’s financial market is already beginning to lose some of its earlier gains, having fallen 100 points to 77 points from its 177 points opening in the first hour of trading.

Interest-rate sensitive banks lagged the wider rally on Monday, as investors expected central banks to slash rates after data showed China’s factory activity being battered by the health crisis, which has infected more than 87,000 people and killed nearly 3,000.

Traders are however reporting a much calmer atmosphere in the City today with Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell telling The Guardian: “There is a semi-reversal of last week’s sector trends with healthcare and infrastructure-related stocks no longer in favour and heavily sold-off industrial and mining stocks leading the charge upwards.

“However, airlines were still in the doldrums with International Consolidated Airlines falling 6 per cent and EasyJet down 1.4 per cent.

“The big question is whether a single day’s rebound is enough to repair damaged investor sentiment or if this is simply a dead cat bounce before fears take over again.

“It wouldn’t be surprising to see fund managers with spare cash take advantage of the market sell-off and buy companies for a discount.

The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool now assigns a 100 per cent chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs at its two-day meeting concluding on March 18.

“Rate cuts aren’t going to help global supply chains or businesses,” said Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda.

“We often see this with markets where (the driver is) not what the correct fix for the problem is, but what injects more liquidity into the system.”

More virus cases were reported over the weekend with the disease spreading deeper in the United States and Europe. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to chair an emergency response committee meeting after the number of cases jumped on Sunday.

In news-driven moves, Senior, a supplier to Boeing soared 11.9 per cent to the top of the mid-cap index after saying it was taking firm action to restructure its business and ensure a return to growth in 2021. The stock on course for its best day in a decade.

Insurer Hiscox jumped 6.6 per cent after it said it had received small claims related to the outbreak as a pandemic is only covered in a very small part of its portfolio.

Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals rose 5.1 per cent after Barclays raised its price target.

Investor attention in Britain will also be on fresh Brexit negotiations, starting Monday, that aim to hammer out a trade deal by the end of the year to govern everything from aviation to fisheries and student exchanges.