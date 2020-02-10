🔥UK snow: Blizzards hit Britain in wake of Storm Ciara as forecasters warn of thundersnow🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Heavy snow has started falling in the UK today in the wake of Storm Ciara, with forecasters warning of the possibility of thundersnow.

The Met Office has said parts of the UK will see blizzards and up to 20cm of snow in the coming days. Snow has already been reported in Scotland, Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Colder air coming through the country is causing a drop in temperatures, increasing risk of snow in northern parts.

A yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds is in place for Northern Ireland and most of Scotland and a yellow warning of snow and ice is in force for north-west England throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Another yellow warning for wind in the south is in place between 10am and 5pm Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Bonnie Diamond warned of thundersnow in higher ground areas in Scotland tomorrow.

“With these snow showers there is the possibility of lightning strikes,” she said.

Ms Diamond said that unstable air can lead to lightning strikes.

“If a cloud gets large enough you can get thunder, add in snow and we can get thundery showers of snow.”

Snow dampens the sound of thunder, meaning that you will only be able to hear it if you are within two to three miles of the lightning.

When thundersnow occurs lightning strikes appear brighter due to the light reflecting off the snowflakes.

Ms Diamond warned residents of areas hit by thundersnow to avoid standing near power cables.

While the north of the UK is set to be hit by wind and snow the south will see “bright and breezy” weather.

“For the rest of the country we are looking at bright and breezy weather”, Ms Diamond said.

“We can see showers in Wales and the western part of the UK, staying nwindy today and tomorrow.

“But the snow is focused in the northern areas.”