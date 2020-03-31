🔥UK should only shop once a week to curb coronavirus, warns Grant Shapps🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The nation should only go shopping once a week during the coronavirus lockdown, a cabinet member has said.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the UK should only buy essentials at supermarkets every seven days.

Guidance issued by the Government does not outline how often people are allowed to go out to get groceries but recommends it is “as infrequent as possible”.

It comes as some police forces have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics to enforce lockdown restrictions imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Shapps acknowledged there had been “teething problems” with lockdown policies but said guidelines should be followed.

“People know the rules that have been set – try and shop just once a week,” he told the BBC.

“Just do the essentials, not everything else.”

Mr Shapps said there had been “one or two instances” of police being overzealous with enforcement measures but forces were generally being “sensible”.

He said: “I think the police are doing a difficult job.

“There will be one or two instances where they have perhaps not approached it in the right way but in general, actually, across the country not only are people complying very well but, generally speaking, the police are taking a very sensible approach to it.”

Mr Shapps also said people should not be getting into cars to drive to the countryside to take their daily exercise.

“The simple thing is, if at all possible, please take exercise close to your home,” he told the BBC.

“I’ve got dogs and, rather than put them in the car and drive somewhere with them, it’s about stepping out of the house and walking them around the block, or whatever it requires.”