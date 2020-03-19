🔥UK school closures due to coronavirus: What happens next?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Schools across the UK are to close on Friday in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson announced that schools in England will close their gates on Friday until further notice, alongside nurseries, childminders and colleges in his evening press conference on Thursday.

GCSEs and A-levels in England and Wales will also be cancelled – although there are plans for students to receive the qualifications they need, Mr Johnson said.

The new measures apply to all pupils except those of key workers, who are needed to keep vital and emergency services available.

How long will schools be closed?

Schools will be closed indefinitely (PA)

The short answer is: no one knows yet.

It will likely depend to a large extent on how effective the Government’s actions to reduce the outbreak are.

England’s Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said schools will be closed “until further notice”.

Schools were due to break up for Easter in two weeks’ time.

The Welsh Government said all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday at the latest, but said childcare settings are expected to remain open for now.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced schools and nurseries in Scotland will also close by the end of the week. A decision on whether exams will sit in Scotland has not yet been taken.

Colleges Scotland said face-to-face college teaching will stop across Scotland by Friday and move to online teaching.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, schools will close and it is expected pupils will not sit summer exams.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries said the move was not due because children are at any particular risk but because it is now necessary to reduce social contact throughout all of society.

The new guidance states that England, Wales and Scotland will close its schools on Friday afternoon. Schools in Northern Ireland will be closed from Monday.

Will every school be closed?

Gavin Williamson delivering the new measures on Thursday (PA)

Some schools will be kept open with minimal staff so as to support the children of key workers such as NHS staff, police and delivery drivers.

They will also be asked to help those most in need, for instance those who receive free school meals can go on doing so.

Teaching Unions condone the measures but said they need to see more detailed plans.

Nurseries and private schools are also asked to close and provide financial support if needed.

What about exams?

There are plans for students to get the necessary qualifications (PA)

GCSEs, A-levels, and even Sats tests due to take place in May and June have been cancelled in England and Wales.

Mr Williamson has confirmed the Government will not be going ahead with assessments and they will not publish performance tables for the current academic year.

“We will work with the sector and [the exams watchdog] Ofqual to ensure children get the qualifications that they need,” he said.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are to announce a decision on exams in the days to come.

What is in store for parents?

Parents have been urged not to leave children with grandparents (Shutterstock)

Working parents will struggle with the planned school closures, and it will present an issue surrounding childcare.

The Government say this is why they delayed bringing in the measure until now.

Some may need to take time off work, prompting concerns it will cause some families to struggle financially.

Headteachers say they are planning to deliver lessons and support children and families through social media and other applications such as Google Classroom and Maths watch.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that funding for early years grants would continue to be paid while nurseries or pre-schools are closed and if childminders are unable to work.

Why has the Government delayed school closures?

The Government based their decisions on official advice (PA)

The Government says it is acting on official advice and until now, the belief was that schools should remain open.

Parents, teachers and member of the public questioned this decision as nations across Europe shut schools early on in the outbreak.

The UK’s approach has been based on the idea that children are not as susceptible to coronavirus as older adults.

Data has shown they are the age group least prone to getting severe symptoms.

Another reason is, authorities thought school closures would cause widespread disruption.

There have been concerns that grandparents – who are in the most vulnerable group – might be drafted in to help with childcare and infected children could transmit the disease to them.

Mr Johnson urged parents not to leave children in the care of grandparents or older relatives who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill with coronavirus.

There are fears too that vulnerable children, those in danger of neglect or other forms of abuse, will be more at risk if schools are closed for a long period of time.

Has this been difficult for schools?

The virus has put an “intolerable pressure” on schools (PA)

A growing number of teachers and staff have taken time off ill because of Covid-19, especially older members or those with underlying health conditions who have been advised to self-isolate.

It was said to be causing an “intolerable pressure” on schools, according to teachers’ unions.

Some claimed a lack of information relating to how schools should be behaving or what measures they should take “created a rising sense of panic”. Chris Keates from NASUWT said.

Individual schools had already taken the decision to close their doors or send certain year groups home and were advising members with underlying illnesses to stay off work.

Coronavirus, the UK and schools

To date, over 100 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK and over 2,600 are known to be infected, the real figure estimated to be around 55,000.

Mr Johnson said measures taken so far were helping to slow the spread of the disease, but did not rule out tougher measures down the line, including if people did not stick to the “strong” public health advice already given.

Mr Williamson told MPs: “The spike of the virus is increasing at a faster pace than anticipated and it is crucial that we continue to consider the right measures to arrest this increase and to relieve the pressure on the health system.

“The public health benefits of schools remaining open as normal are shifting.

“It is also clear that schools are increasingly finding it more difficult to continue as normal, as illness and self-isolation impacts on staffing levels and pupil attendance.”

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said closing schools would help reduce transmission, but stressed that children are not getting the serious form of the illness.

He urged people to continue with social distancing and staying home if ill or in such a household, adding: “When we don’t adhere to this we are actually putting lots of people at risk.”

He said people should view the Government’s latest guidelines as “a really clear instruction” – not merely advice.

Mr Johnson said it was “strong advice” – but added: “We do not rule out taking further and faster measures in due course.”