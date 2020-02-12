🔥UK prisoner tested for coronavirus after Thailand extradition named as Mark Rumble🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A prisoner extradited to the UK from Thailand has been named as one of two inmates being tested for coronavirus, a Thai official has confirmed.

Mark Rumble, 31, was flown back to the UK on January 27 after being accused of conspiracy to supply class A drugs, charges which he denies.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that two inmates at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire were being tested for the deadly virus.

Rumble, who was identified as a prisoner being tested by Thailand’s Department of Corrections, is said to have collapsed in his cell just days after arriving back in the UK.

A staff member at Thailand’s Department of Corrections told the Standard that Rumble had been tested before leaving the country and was found to be fit to travel.

She said: “We already checked his medical condition and he was fine.

“But we’re not sure about where or when he could have got the virus. But at the moment there is no confirmation of the result.”

The second prisoner being tested at HMP Bullingdon has not been identified.

There are currently eight confirmed cases in the UK, and more than 45,000 worldwide – the majority of which are in mainland China.

Thailand has 33 cases of the virus confirmed.

