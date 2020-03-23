🔥UK poised for fresh coronavirus clampdown as officials consider closing non-essential shops🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Government is tonight heading towards new measures to clamp down on coronavirus, with a closure of non-essential shops looking likely.

Other measures being discussed in Whitehall include curbing travel on public transport and enforcing the rules on visiting parks and markets.

Cobra, the emergency committee, was meeting ahead of the Prime Minister’s nightly press conference , often a sign that fresh action is imminent.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said officials were studying a range of data showing footfalls on High Streets, public transport and parks and if social interaction was not reducing fast enough, they would take “whatever measures are necessary”.

The Standard revealed last week that stores selling leisure goods and other non-food and non-medical items could be asked to shut.

Londoners on a bus on Monday morning (Jeremy Selwyn)

Both No 10 and City Hall now say that London’s public transport network should be used only by critical workers, especially the NHS and food sectors. However, workers in sectors like construction pleaded for clearer guidance about whether they should continue to work or not.

Another new action could be a move to “enforcement” of by police or council officials, possibly backed by fines, of rules like the need to keep 2 metres apart.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who has been urging for official “advice” to be hardened and made into “rules”, was involved in the discussions with Boris Johnson.

In other developments:

Tomorrow’s weekly cabinet will see “a significant number of ministers” dial in from home or attend by video conference, No 10 said.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is the “designated survivor” who will run the country if Boris Johnson is incapacitated by coronavirus, Downing Street revealed. As First Secretary of State, the Esher MP would automatically take over, said No 10, unless the Prime Minister designated somebody else.

Treasury officials are working “round the clock” on a package of help for the self-employed,” said No 10. It will be the fourth major bailout package by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. London Councils today appealed for quick relief to tradesmen and members of the gig economy. The PM’s spokesman said: “We understand the difficult position the self employed are in. Officials are working round the clock to develop a well-targeted support package.”

In a major concession to cross-party critics, the Government said emergency powers will have to be renewed every six months by the House of Commons or the will fail. The assurance was given after senior Tories including David Davis and Andrew Mitchell put down amendments for the powers to lapse after a year or six months unless renewed. Originally they were due to last two years.

Downing Street called on the Olympic Organising Committee to “seriously consider” postponing the Tokyo Games due this summer. Japanese PM Shinzo Abe said he was considering the move .

Downing Street emphasised that it will take “whatever measures are necessary” after a weekend in which people flouted the rules by going out to socialise in spring sunshine.

A group walk through Primrose Hill in north London (PA)

The Prime Minster’s spokesman said officials were studying a “wide range of data” and said: “If that information shows they have not stopped, then we will need to take further measures.

“Discussions are taking place all the time.”

The spokesman confirmed that non-food shops may be asked to close, if the scientific advice is to do so. But it was “for individual companies” to decide now if they should follow store chains like John Lewis who have closed their doors already.

A major advertising campaign to discourage social interaction and give more clarity to people about their obligations is being prepared, the spokesman said.

A Pret A Manger is closed in central London (Jeremy Selwyn)

The official spokesman appeared to acknowledge that cases will continue to rise, saying it would “take some days for the measures we announced to have some impact”.

Work is still being carried out on a possible bailout for the stricken aviation industry.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Transport Secretary and his department have been in regular contact with the aviation sector.

“A number of measures to support the sector are available including time to pay, financial support for employees and loan schemes from the Bank of England and the Government, as is the case for other sectors.

“The Government is working urgently to develop further measures as necessary.”