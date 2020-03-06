🔥UK now facing major coronavirus outbreak, top scientist says as Covid-19 infection spreads person to person🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A coronavirus outbreak has started in Britain, the Government’s chief scientific adviser said today.

Sir Patrick Vallance said the infection was now spreading person to person in the UK as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide was set to breach the 100,000 mark, with more than 3,300 deaths.

Scientists said the real figures are almost certainly higher. “This is a global epidemic and we would expect to see more cases in the UK,” Sir Patrick told Sky News this morning. “This is the start of an outbreak clearly.”

The first Covid-19 linked UK fatality was confirmed yesterday by the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust in Reading — a woman in her seventies who had been suffering from underlying health conditions.

So far about a third of the cases in the UK — 42 out of 116 — have been in London or the South-East, with the number of cases jumping in recent days as health officials stepped up efforts to identify them.

Health officials had, as of yesterday, not identified the source of 10 cases of the infection.

“We are in the position now where we have got person-to-person transmission of this in the UK and therefore we can expect more cases… This is now outbreaks in the community where we have got some individuals that we don’t know where it has come from and therefore that tells you that something is circulating… we are definitely in that phase,” explained Sir Patrick.

The known outbreaks are understood to be small-scale at the moment, often transmission between families or close contacts.

Sir Patrick, who has decided not to shake people’s hands, said the Government was preparing to move from the “contain” phase to attempts to “delay” a major outbreak to the late spring or early summer, when the peak may be less acute as the virus may struggle to spread so quickly in warmer weather, the NHS is likely to be under less pressure, and it may be easier to pick up on cases as there will be less flu about.

He explained that an epidemic here could take 12 weeks to peak and then roughly the same period to dissipate, with 95 per cent of cases within a nine week period, and about half of them in three weeks. The virus may be mutating, but it could be getting more infectious but less deadly.

Currently, it is believed to be about five to 10 times as fatal as flu, but its mortality rate was believed to be one per cent or less.

Given that the vast majority of people are expected to only suffer symptoms like bad flu or less severe, many of those infected will be told to self-isolate at home under, as at least 45 people have done so already.

If they develop severe symptoms, or are in an at-risk group, they are likely to be hospitalised.

Health experts in the UK stepped up their appeal to citizens to wash their hands — the main public health message — but also to try to touch their face less, and to self-isolate if they have returned from Covid-19 hotspots countries if they develop flu-like symptoms.

As the Government was braced to unveil new measures within days to combat the infection:

Boris Johnson announced an extra £46 million in funding, drawn from aid money, for scientific research — setting a target for UK labs to develop a vaccine in a record-breaking 12 months. The cash will also help roll out a home-testing kit in time for the summer peak.

Sir Patrick said infected people may be less likely to spread the virus at a football match rather than watching the game in a pub which is a more confined space.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people self-isolating with coronavirus is expected to rise sharply. With some supermarkets seeing their shelves cleared of essentials, such as toilet roll and paracetamol, Mr Hancock stressed there was “absolutely no need” for individual people “to go round buying more than they need”.

Parcel firm Hermes earned praise for announcing a £1 million fund to support delivery drivers who cannot work because they are self-isolating.

As more cases were announced in a swathe of countries this morning, World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to governments to dramatically step up action against the virus. “This is not a drill. This is not the time for giving up. This is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops.”

South Korea reported 505 additional cases today, down from a high of 851 on Tuesday, taking its total to more than 6,500, with at least 42 deaths.

Germany announced 134 new cases, taking its total to 534, with more than half of the cases (281) in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state.

More than 98,000 people have been infected globally, and more than 3,300 people have died. More than 3,000 of the deaths have been in China, while the toll in Italy stood at 148.

There are 85 countries outside China reporting infections, with South Africa, Palestine and Bosnia reporting their first cases in the past 24 hours.

Mr Hancock sought to reassure the public following panic-buying in some areas.

Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, he said: “The Government has supplies of the key things that are needed, and, within the food supply, we are absolutely confident that there won’t be a problem there. And, crucially, we are working to make sure that if people are self-isolating, they will be able to get the food and supplies that they need.”

He added: “The very, very strong advice from the scientists, from the medics, is that people should not go buying more than they need.”

Mr Hancock also told anyone self-isolating with coronavirus to stay away from their own family members as much as possible, and to wipe down shared surfaces such as in bathrooms.

He said: “People should try to self-isolate from their families, not only go home, try not to go out shopping, definitely don’t use public transport, but within your own home you should also try to self-isolate.”