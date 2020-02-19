🔥UK music festivals 2020: The best line-ups coming this summer🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

2019 was an absolutely stellar year for festivals.

From Stormzy nailing his headline set at Glastonbury to Christine and the Queens tearing down the house at All Points East, the summer season was a truly memorable one.

Now’s the time to start looking forward to doing it all again in 2020. Though only a handful of artists have been confirmed to play at certain festivals, many of the country’s major music events have revealed their dates for next year — and tickets are on sale.

Here, we’ve chronologically listed all the festivals that have set dates for 2020 and given details of any acts announced by the organisers. We’ll update this page as more news arrives.

Re-Textured

What is it? A new festival for 2019, Re-Textured paired cutting-edge electronic music with excellent light shows, all taking place within brutalist and modernist buildings.

Who’s on the line-up? SOPHIE, Daniel Avery, Ben UFO, Atari Teenage Riot and more

Where is it? Various venues, London

When is it? April 2-5

Tickets: Each show ticketed separately, re-textured.com

Brixton Disco Festival

What is it? Pretty much what it says on the tin: a day-long celebration of disco spread around some of Brixton’s best venues.

Who’s on the line-up? Crazy P, Jocelyn Brown, John Morales and more

Where is it? Various venues, Brixton

When is it? May 2

Tickets: £22.50, brixtondiscofestival.com

The Great Escape

What is it? New artists reign supreme at this sprawling festival, which is spread out across a number of venues in Brighton.

Who’s on the line-up? Aitch, Sarathy Korwar, GoGo Penguin, Odunsi (The Engine) and more

Where is it? Various venues, Brighton

When is it? May 13-16

Tickets: from £62.50, greatescapefestival.com

We Are FSTVL

What is it? Despite the queue troubles from last year, the big-hitting dance event will come back to east London over the bank holiday weekend​.

Who’s on the line-up? Camelphat, Nina Kraviz, The Black Madonna, Carl Cox and more

Where is it? Upminster, London

When is it? May 23-24

Tickets: From £102 for a two-day ticket, wearefstvl.com

Love Saves The Day

What is it? 2020 will be the last year in which Love Saves The Day takes place in its spiritual home of Bristol​.

Who’s on the line-up? Orbital, Kano, Little Simz, Krept and Konan, Peggy Goy and more

Where is it? Eastville Park, Bristol

When is it? May 23-24

Tickets: From £85 for a weekend ticket, lovesavestheday.org

Gala

What is it? The house and disco festival will extend across two days this year for the first time in its five year history.​

Who’s on the line-up? Jayda G, Horse Meat Disco, Bradley Zero, Gerd Janson and more.

Where is it? Peckham Rye Park, London

When is it? May 23-24

Tickets: from £80 for weekend tickets, thisisgala.co.uk

All Points East

What is it? The big-hitting multi-genre festival returns to east London, spread across two weekends.

Who’s on the line-up? Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Iggy Pop, Caribou, The Kooks and more

Where is it? Victoria Park, London

When is it? May 22-24 and 29-31

Tickets: Each day ticketed separately, allpointseastfestival.com

Junction 2

What is it? A techno-heavy two-dayer in west London with some of the best in the game.

Who’s on the line-up? Jon Hopkins, Four Tet, Honey Dijon, Amelie Lens and more

Where is it? Boston Manor Park, London

When is it? June 5-6

Tickets: from £39.50 for a day ticket, junction2.london

Mighty Hoopla

What is it? The LGBTQ+-friendly festival is always an absolute riot, and will bring the good vibes back to south London​.

Who’s on the line-up? Cheryl, Anastacia, Atomic Kitten, Gabrielle, Natasha Bedingfield and more

Where is it? Brockwell Park, London

When is it? June 6

Tickets: from £45, mightyhoopla.com

Cross the Tracks

What is it? One of London’s many new festivals from 2019, this jazz-soul-funk extravaganza​ returns.

Who’s on the line-up? Sister Sledge, Tinariwen, Shabaka and the Ancestors, Gilles Peterson and more

Where is it? Brockwell Park, London

When is it? June 7

Tickets: from £30, xthetracks.com

Isle of Wight

What is it? Another big-hitter on the festival circuit, the arrival of this one is always the point at which the festival season really kicks into gear.

Who’s on the line-up? Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers and more

Where is it? Isle of Wight

When is it? June 11-14

Tickets: from £197.60 for a weekend ticket, isleofwightfestival.com

Gottwood

What is it? A woodland utopia for dance music fans, with who’s-who line-up coming as standard.

Who’s on the line-up? Helena Hauff, Call Super, Move D, Job Jobse and more

Where is it? Carreglwyd Estate, Wales

When is it? June 11-15

Tickets: from £150, residentadvisor.net

Download

What is it? The UK’s biggest festival for metalheads which always boasts a stacked line-up of the scene’s leaders.

Who’s on the line-up? KISS, Iron Maiden, System of a Down, Korn and more.

Where is it? Donington Park, Derby

When is it? June 12-14

Tickets: five-night camping tickets from £250, downloadfestival.co.uk

Lovebox

What is it? Expanding to three days in 2020, making up for the now-cancelled Community festival, Lovebox will pack its hardest punch yet.

Who’s on the line-up? Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure, Khalid, Charli XCX, JME and more

Where is it? Gunnersbury Park, London

When is it? June 12-14

Tickets: from £149.50 for a weekend ticket, loveboxfestival.com

Parklife

What is it? Manchester’s biggest festival always promises an eclectic line-up, with pop, rock, rap and other bases covered.

Who’s on the line-up? Tyler, the Creator, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Skepta, Jorja Smith and more

Where is it? Heaton Park, Manchester

When is it? June 13-14

Tickets: from £130 for weekend tickets, parklife.uk.com

Hampton Court Palace Festival

What is it? A concert series set amid the grand backdrop of Hampton Court Palace.

Who’s on the line-up? Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Lionel Richie, George Benson, Lighthouse Family

Where is it? Hampton Court Palace, Surrey

When is it? June 5-19

Tickets: Each concert ticketed separately, hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com

Glastonbury

What is it? Tickets sold out in 34 minutes (although there is a resale in April) and demand was higher than ever — it can only be Glastonbury, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Who’s on the line-up? Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Lana Del Rey and more to be confirmed

Where is it? Worthy Farm, Somerset

When is it? June 24-28

Tickets: £265, glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

British Summer Time at Hyde Park

What is it? A juggernaut concert series boasting some huge names from the worlds of rock and pop.

Who’s on the line-up? Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Little Mix, Pearl Jam, Pixies and more

Where is it? Hyde Park, London

When is it? Various dates, July

Tickets: Each concert ticketed separately, bst-hydepark.com

Wireless

What is it? The north London favourite is back for another year, and you can bet on there being some huge pop names there.

Who’s one the line-up? A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Meek Mill, AJ Tracey and more

Where is it? Finsbury Park, London

When is it? July 3-5

Tickets: from £190 for weekend tickets, wirelessfestival.co.uk

Love Supreme

What is it? The jazz-centric festival always delivers a winning mix of legacy greats and newcomers.

Who’s on the line-up? TLC, The Isley Brothers, Sergio Mendes, Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits and more

Where is it? Glynde Place, East Sussex

When is it? July 3-5

Tickets: from £169.40 for camping weekend tickets, lovesupremefestival.com

TRNSMT

What is it? Initially conceived as a replacement for T in the Park, this Glasgow festival now stands as a renowned festival in its own right.

Who’s on the line-up? Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, Foals, Little Simz and more

Where is it? Glasgow Park, Glasgow

When is it? July 10-12

Tickets: from £165 for a weekend ticket, trnsmtfest.com

Field Day

What is it? The north London festival has tightened its focus this year, reducing to one day from two and promising a more electronic-heavy line-up.

Who’s on the line-up? Bicep, Floating Points, Mount Kimbie, Josey Rebelle and more

Where is it? The Drumsheds, London

When is it? July 11

Tickets: £45, fielddayfestivals.com

Latitude

What is it? A multi-faceted retreat, with music, food, arts and mor​e.

Who’s on the line-up? Liam Gallagher, Haim, The Chemical Brothers, Michael Kiwanuka and more

Where is it? Henham Park, Suffolk

When is it? July 16-19

Tickets: from £226 for weekend tickets, latitudefestival.com

Naked City

What is it? Arriving for the first time in 2019, this festival paired live jazz and soul with deep-grooving DJ sets to thrilling effect.

Who’s on the line-up? KOKOKO!, Joe Armon Jones, Nubya Garcia, Hunee and more

Where is it? Beckenham Place Park, London

When is it? July 25

Tickets: from £34.50, nakedcityfestival.com

Camp Bestival

What is it? A family-friendly favourite with plenty to keep both adults and children entertained.

Who’s on the line-up? Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Liam Payne, Friendly Fires and more

Where is it? Lulworth Castle, Dorset

When is it? July 30-August 2

Tickets: from £190 for weekend camping tickets, campbestival.net

Tramlines

What is it? This Sheffield festival is one of the most popular festivals in the north, with a focus on guitar-led music.

Who’s on the line-up? Ian Brown, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Madness, The Kooks and more

Where is it? Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

When is it? July 31-August 2

Tickets: from £89.50 for weekend tickets, tramlines.org.uk

51st State

What is it? A house music haven with artists from both today and yesteryear.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Where is it? Trent Park, London

When is it? August 1

Tickets: from £32.50, 51ststatefestival.com

Boardmasters

What is it? A mash-up of surfing and music on the Cornish coast.

Who’s on the line-up? Skepta, Kings of Leon, The 1975, The Kooks and more

Where is it? Newquay, Cornwall

When is it? August 5-9

Tickets: from £164 for weekend camping tickets, boardmasters.com

Houghton

What is it? Tragically rained off at the last minute back in August, 24-hour dance music festival Houghton​ returns.

Who’s on the line-up? Four Tet, Floating Points, Call Super, Shanti Celeste and more

Where is it? Houghton, Norfolk

When is it? August 6-9

Tickets: on sale February 4, houghtonfestival.co.uk

Boomtown

What is it? A bombastic festival with multiple distinct areas, a wide-ranging line-up and impressive stage production.

Who’s on the line-up? Kano, Wu-Tang Clan, The Libertines, Kelis and more

Where is it? Matterley Estate, Winchester

When is it? August 12-16

Tickets: from £261 for weekend tickets, boomtownfair.co.uk

We Out Here

What is it? Pairing jazz with dance music, We Out Here made a big splash with its inaugural edition​ last year.

Who’s on the line-up? Archie Shepp, Ezra Collective, Floating Points, Jayda G and more

Where is it? Abbots Ripton, Cambridgeshire

When is it? August 20-23

Tickets: from £130 for weekend camping tickets, weoutherefestival.com

Creamfields

What is it? The usual cast of supermassive DJs will return to this massive party in 2020.

Who’s on the line-up? Camelphat, Armin Van Buuren, Pendulum, Bicep and more

Where is it? Daresbury, Cheshire

When is it? August 27-30

Tickets: from £240 for four-day camping tickets, creamfields.com

Reading and Leeds

What is it? The famous double-header roars into another year, with its focus shifting ever further from its rock roots.

Who’s on the line-up? Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Rage Against The Machine, Migos and more

Where is it? Richfield Avenue, Reading/Bramham Park, Leeds

When is it? August 28-30

Tickets: from £221 for weekend camping tickets, readingfestival.com

South West Four

What is it? It’s always a big one whenever this dance music festival takes charge of Clapham Common for its annual bank holiday weekender.

Who’s on the line-up? The Streets, Stefflon Don, Kano, Andy C and more

Where is it? Clapham Common, London

When is it? August 29-30

Tickets: TBC, southwestfour.com

Maiden Voyage

What is it? Launched last year by the people behind Camden venue The Jazz Cafe, this one-day festival delivered a sunny mix of soul, jazz and funk.

Who’s on the line-up? Ezra Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Theo Parrish, Tash LC and more

Where is it? Three Mills Island, London

When is it? August 30

Tickets: from £25, maiden-voyage.co.uk

Field Maneuvers

What is it? Details on this “no-frills rave” are always pretty scant — the location is only revealed to ticket-holders a day or two before the festival — but we do know that it will bring a selection of DJs to an unknown party spot.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Where is it? TBC

When is it? September 4-6

Tickets: from £159 for a weekend camping ticket, fieldmaneuvers.com

Southport Weekender

What is it? The London version of the popular parties that used to take over Southport Pontins throughout the 90s and 00s.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC​

Where is it? Crystal Palace Park, London

When is it? September 5

Tickets: Not yet on sale, southportweekenderfestival.com

Defected London FSTVL

What is it? The house label launched its first ever London festival in 2019 and returns for a second time this summer.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Where is it? TBC

When is it? September 12

Tickets: Not yet on sale, defected.com/london

The Ends

What is it? A brand new festival for 2019, it launched with the likes of Nas and Wizkid.

Who’s on the line-up? TBC

Where is it? TBC

When is it? TBC

Tickets: TBC, theendsfestival.co.uk

Yet to be confirmed for 2020:

Jam on Rye

Eastern Electrics

Art’s House

Hospitality in the Park

One Day at the Disco