🔥UK music festivals 2020: The best line-ups coming this summer🔥
2019 was an absolutely stellar year for festivals.
From Stormzy nailing his headline set at Glastonbury to Christine and the Queens tearing down the house at All Points East, the summer season was a truly memorable one.
Now’s the time to start looking forward to doing it all again in 2020. Though only a handful of artists have been confirmed to play at certain festivals, many of the country’s major music events have revealed their dates for next year — and tickets are on sale.
Here, we’ve chronologically listed all the festivals that have set dates for 2020 and given details of any acts announced by the organisers. We’ll update this page as more news arrives.
Re-Textured
What is it? A new festival for 2019, Re-Textured paired cutting-edge electronic music with excellent light shows, all taking place within brutalist and modernist buildings.
Who’s on the line-up? SOPHIE, Daniel Avery, Ben UFO, Atari Teenage Riot and more
Where is it? Various venues, London
When is it? April 2-5
Tickets: Each show ticketed separately, re-textured.com
Brixton Disco Festival
What is it? Pretty much what it says on the tin: a day-long celebration of disco spread around some of Brixton’s best venues.
Who’s on the line-up? Crazy P, Jocelyn Brown, John Morales and more
Where is it? Various venues, Brixton
When is it? May 2
Tickets: £22.50, brixtondiscofestival.com
The Great Escape
(Getty Images for Fender Musical )
What is it? New artists reign supreme at this sprawling festival, which is spread out across a number of venues in Brighton.
Who’s on the line-up? Aitch, Sarathy Korwar, GoGo Penguin, Odunsi (The Engine) and more
Where is it? Various venues, Brighton
When is it? May 13-16
Tickets: from £62.50, greatescapefestival.com
We Are FSTVL
What is it? Despite the queue troubles from last year, the big-hitting dance event will come back to east London over the bank holiday weekend.
Who’s on the line-up? Camelphat, Nina Kraviz, The Black Madonna, Carl Cox and more
Where is it? Upminster, London
When is it? May 23-24
Tickets: From £102 for a two-day ticket, wearefstvl.com
Love Saves The Day
What is it? 2020 will be the last year in which Love Saves The Day takes place in its spiritual home of Bristol.
Who’s on the line-up? Orbital, Kano, Little Simz, Krept and Konan, Peggy Goy and more
Where is it? Eastville Park, Bristol
When is it? May 23-24
Tickets: From £85 for a weekend ticket, lovesavestheday.org
Gala
What is it? The house and disco festival will extend across two days this year for the first time in its five year history.
Who’s on the line-up? Jayda G, Horse Meat Disco, Bradley Zero, Gerd Janson and more.
Where is it? Peckham Rye Park, London
When is it? May 23-24
Tickets: from £80 for weekend tickets, thisisgala.co.uk
All Points East
What is it? The big-hitting multi-genre festival returns to east London, spread across two weekends.
Who’s on the line-up? Tame Impala, Kraftwerk, Iggy Pop, Caribou, The Kooks and more
Where is it? Victoria Park, London
When is it? May 22-24 and 29-31
Tickets: Each day ticketed separately, allpointseastfestival.com
Junction 2
(ShotAway/Chris Cooper)
What is it? A techno-heavy two-dayer in west London with some of the best in the game.
Who’s on the line-up? Jon Hopkins, Four Tet, Honey Dijon, Amelie Lens and more
Where is it? Boston Manor Park, London
When is it? June 5-6
Tickets: from £39.50 for a day ticket, junction2.london
Mighty Hoopla
What is it? The LGBTQ+-friendly festival is always an absolute riot, and will bring the good vibes back to south London.
Who’s on the line-up? Cheryl, Anastacia, Atomic Kitten, Gabrielle, Natasha Bedingfield and more
Where is it? Brockwell Park, London
When is it? June 6
Tickets: from £45, mightyhoopla.com
Cross the Tracks
What is it? One of London’s many new festivals from 2019, this jazz-soul-funk extravaganza returns.
Who’s on the line-up? Sister Sledge, Tinariwen, Shabaka and the Ancestors, Gilles Peterson and more
Where is it? Brockwell Park, London
When is it? June 7
Tickets: from £30, xthetracks.com
Isle of Wight
What is it? Another big-hitter on the festival circuit, the arrival of this one is always the point at which the festival season really kicks into gear.
Who’s on the line-up? Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers and more
Where is it? Isle of Wight
When is it? June 11-14
Tickets: from £197.60 for a weekend ticket, isleofwightfestival.com
Gottwood
What is it? A woodland utopia for dance music fans, with who’s-who line-up coming as standard.
Who’s on the line-up? Helena Hauff, Call Super, Move D, Job Jobse and more
Where is it? Carreglwyd Estate, Wales
When is it? June 11-15
Tickets: from £150, residentadvisor.net
Download
(PA Archive/PA Images)
What is it? The UK’s biggest festival for metalheads which always boasts a stacked line-up of the scene’s leaders.
Who’s on the line-up? KISS, Iron Maiden, System of a Down, Korn and more.
Where is it? Donington Park, Derby
When is it? June 12-14
Tickets: five-night camping tickets from £250, downloadfestival.co.uk
Lovebox
What is it? Expanding to three days in 2020, making up for the now-cancelled Community festival, Lovebox will pack its hardest punch yet.
Who’s on the line-up? Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure, Khalid, Charli XCX, JME and more
Where is it? Gunnersbury Park, London
When is it? June 12-14
Tickets: from £149.50 for a weekend ticket, loveboxfestival.com
Parklife
What is it? Manchester’s biggest festival always promises an eclectic line-up, with pop, rock, rap and other bases covered.
Who’s on the line-up? Tyler, the Creator, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Skepta, Jorja Smith and more
Where is it? Heaton Park, Manchester
When is it? June 13-14
Tickets: from £130 for weekend tickets, parklife.uk.com
Hampton Court Palace Festival
What is it? A concert series set amid the grand backdrop of Hampton Court Palace.
Who’s on the line-up? Tom Jones, Rick Astley, Lionel Richie, George Benson, Lighthouse Family
Where is it? Hampton Court Palace, Surrey
When is it? June 5-19
Tickets: Each concert ticketed separately, hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com
Glastonbury
What is it? Tickets sold out in 34 minutes (although there is a resale in April) and demand was higher than ever — it can only be Glastonbury, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
Who’s on the line-up? Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Lana Del Rey and more to be confirmed
Where is it? Worthy Farm, Somerset
When is it? June 24-28
Tickets: £265, glastonburyfestivals.co.uk
British Summer Time at Hyde Park
(Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
What is it? A juggernaut concert series boasting some huge names from the worlds of rock and pop.
Who’s on the line-up? Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Little Mix, Pearl Jam, Pixies and more
Where is it? Hyde Park, London
When is it? Various dates, July
Tickets: Each concert ticketed separately, bst-hydepark.com
Wireless
What is it? The north London favourite is back for another year, and you can bet on there being some huge pop names there.
Who’s one the line-up? A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Meek Mill, AJ Tracey and more
Where is it? Finsbury Park, London
When is it? July 3-5
Tickets: from £190 for weekend tickets, wirelessfestival.co.uk
Love Supreme
What is it? The jazz-centric festival always delivers a winning mix of legacy greats and newcomers.
Who’s on the line-up? TLC, The Isley Brothers, Sergio Mendes, Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits and more
Where is it? Glynde Place, East Sussex
When is it? July 3-5
Tickets: from £169.40 for camping weekend tickets, lovesupremefestival.com
TRNSMT
What is it? Initially conceived as a replacement for T in the Park, this Glasgow festival now stands as a renowned festival in its own right.
Who’s on the line-up? Courteeners, Liam Gallagher, Foals, Little Simz and more
Where is it? Glasgow Park, Glasgow
When is it? July 10-12
Tickets: from £165 for a weekend ticket, trnsmtfest.com
Field Day
What is it? The north London festival has tightened its focus this year, reducing to one day from two and promising a more electronic-heavy line-up.
Who’s on the line-up? Bicep, Floating Points, Mount Kimbie, Josey Rebelle and more
Where is it? The Drumsheds, London
When is it? July 11
Tickets: £45, fielddayfestivals.com
Latitude
(Getty Images)
What is it? A multi-faceted retreat, with music, food, arts and more.
Who’s on the line-up? Liam Gallagher, Haim, The Chemical Brothers, Michael Kiwanuka and more
Where is it? Henham Park, Suffolk
When is it? July 16-19
Tickets: from £226 for weekend tickets, latitudefestival.com
Naked City
What is it? Arriving for the first time in 2019, this festival paired live jazz and soul with deep-grooving DJ sets to thrilling effect.
Who’s on the line-up? KOKOKO!, Joe Armon Jones, Nubya Garcia, Hunee and more
Where is it? Beckenham Place Park, London
When is it? July 25
Tickets: from £34.50, nakedcityfestival.com
Camp Bestival
What is it? A family-friendly favourite with plenty to keep both adults and children entertained.
Who’s on the line-up? Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Liam Payne, Friendly Fires and more
Where is it? Lulworth Castle, Dorset
When is it? July 30-August 2
Tickets: from £190 for weekend camping tickets, campbestival.net
Tramlines
What is it? This Sheffield festival is one of the most popular festivals in the north, with a focus on guitar-led music.
Who’s on the line-up? Ian Brown, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Madness, The Kooks and more
Where is it? Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
When is it? July 31-August 2
Tickets: from £89.50 for weekend tickets, tramlines.org.uk
51st State
What is it? A house music haven with artists from both today and yesteryear.
Who’s on the line-up? TBC
Where is it? Trent Park, London
When is it? August 1
Tickets: from £32.50, 51ststatefestival.com
Boardmasters
What is it? A mash-up of surfing and music on the Cornish coast.
Who’s on the line-up? Skepta, Kings of Leon, The 1975, The Kooks and more
Where is it? Newquay, Cornwall
When is it? August 5-9
Tickets: from £164 for weekend camping tickets, boardmasters.com
Houghton
(Jake Davis/Hungry Visuals)
What is it? Tragically rained off at the last minute back in August, 24-hour dance music festival Houghton returns.
Who’s on the line-up? Four Tet, Floating Points, Call Super, Shanti Celeste and more
Where is it? Houghton, Norfolk
When is it? August 6-9
Tickets: on sale February 4, houghtonfestival.co.uk
Boomtown
What is it? A bombastic festival with multiple distinct areas, a wide-ranging line-up and impressive stage production.
Who’s on the line-up? Kano, Wu-Tang Clan, The Libertines, Kelis and more
Where is it? Matterley Estate, Winchester
When is it? August 12-16
Tickets: from £261 for weekend tickets, boomtownfair.co.uk
We Out Here
What is it? Pairing jazz with dance music, We Out Here made a big splash with its inaugural edition last year.
Who’s on the line-up? Archie Shepp, Ezra Collective, Floating Points, Jayda G and more
Where is it? Abbots Ripton, Cambridgeshire
When is it? August 20-23
Tickets: from £130 for weekend camping tickets, weoutherefestival.com
Creamfields
What is it? The usual cast of supermassive DJs will return to this massive party in 2020.
Who’s on the line-up? Camelphat, Armin Van Buuren, Pendulum, Bicep and more
Where is it? Daresbury, Cheshire
When is it? August 27-30
Tickets: from £240 for four-day camping tickets, creamfields.com
Reading and Leeds
What is it? The famous double-header roars into another year, with its focus shifting ever further from its rock roots.
Who’s on the line-up? Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, Rage Against The Machine, Migos and more
Where is it? Richfield Avenue, Reading/Bramham Park, Leeds
When is it? August 28-30
Tickets: from £221 for weekend camping tickets, readingfestival.com
South West Four
(Luke Dyson)
What is it? It’s always a big one whenever this dance music festival takes charge of Clapham Common for its annual bank holiday weekender.
Who’s on the line-up? The Streets, Stefflon Don, Kano, Andy C and more
Where is it? Clapham Common, London
When is it? August 29-30
Tickets: TBC, southwestfour.com
Maiden Voyage
What is it? Launched last year by the people behind Camden venue The Jazz Cafe, this one-day festival delivered a sunny mix of soul, jazz and funk.
Who’s on the line-up? Ezra Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Theo Parrish, Tash LC and more
Where is it? Three Mills Island, London
When is it? August 30
Tickets: from £25, maiden-voyage.co.uk
Field Maneuvers
What is it? Details on this “no-frills rave” are always pretty scant — the location is only revealed to ticket-holders a day or two before the festival — but we do know that it will bring a selection of DJs to an unknown party spot.
Who’s on the line-up? TBC
Where is it? TBC
When is it? September 4-6
Tickets: from £159 for a weekend camping ticket, fieldmaneuvers.com
Southport Weekender
What is it? The London version of the popular parties that used to take over Southport Pontins throughout the 90s and 00s.
Who’s on the line-up? TBC
Where is it? Crystal Palace Park, London
When is it? September 5
Tickets: Not yet on sale, southportweekenderfestival.com
Defected London FSTVL
What is it? The house label launched its first ever London festival in 2019 and returns for a second time this summer.
Who’s on the line-up? TBC
Where is it? TBC
When is it? September 12
Tickets: Not yet on sale, defected.com/london
The Ends
(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
What is it? A brand new festival for 2019, it launched with the likes of Nas and Wizkid.
Who’s on the line-up? TBC
Where is it? TBC
When is it? TBC
Tickets: TBC, theendsfestival.co.uk
Yet to be confirmed for 2020:
Jam on Rye
Eastern Electrics
Art’s House
Hospitality in the Park
One Day at the Disco