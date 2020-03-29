🔥UK government puts all places on "emergency footing" as Covid-19 pandemic intensifies🔥

The most recent headlines in your inbox

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT has put all elements of the united kingdom on an “emergency footing” within unprecedented peace time measures rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic, Robert Jenrick has said.

Speaking at the daily Government Covid-19 press briefing on Sunday, the Communities Secretary said the measure was unlike anything implemented by a British administration “because the Second World War”.

“Which means that we have been establishing strategic coordination centres over the whole country,” Mr Jenrick added.

Senior members of the emergency services will undoubtedly be brought together with local authorities and the NHS to “lead communities through this challenging period, from Cornwall to Cumbria”, he said.

Members of the military will undoubtedly be embedded in each one of these groups, Mr Jenrick confirmed.

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths pass 1,200

The briefing came following the Department of Health confirmed the nationwide Covid-19 death toll has now reached 1,228 – a rise of 209 since Saturday and the next biggest day-on-day rise because the outbreak erupted.

Amid the mounting crisis, the federal government warned the general public to ready itself to stay in lockdown for a “significant period” of time because the pandemic continues to surge.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said it had been unclear once the current restrictions might be able to be lifted, admitting officials were “very concerned” by the spiralling rise in coronavirus deaths.

“I can’t make a precise prediction, but everyone has to get ready for a substantial period when these measures remain set up,” Mr Gove told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme via video link on Sunday.

In other key developments:

Boris Johnson warned in a letter delivered to every household in the united kingdom that “things are certain to get worse before they progress”

The Prime Minister reiterated people must stay in the home to be able to “protect the NHS and save lives”

Mr Gove said Covid-19 testing for NHS staff and the ones employed in social care was the “absolute priority” for the federal government

He added that supermarket staff, prison officers and workers in the areas of the general public sector may also be tested

NHS England confirmed a UK hospital worker has died after contracting coronavirus

Amged El-Hawrani may be the first confirmed hospital frontline worker to die after testing positive for Covid-19

A lot more than 750,000 folks have now volunteered to greatly help the NHS battle the coronavirus pandemic

Separately on Sunday, NHS England confirmed a first frontline healthcare worker had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Consultant Amged El-Hawrani, 55, passed on at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Saturday evening.

Gove: It’s Difficult TO LEARN Precisely When Coronavirus Will Peak

Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director of NHS England, said: “My deepest condolences are with Amged’s family as of this extremely sad time.

“The NHS is really a family and most of us feel deeply the increased loss of some of our colleagues, once we all continue steadily to unite and interact to tackle the spread of coronavirus, I understand that the entire NHS and the general public we serve would want to extend our sympathies to the El-Hawrani family.

“Nobody could be in virtually any doubt concerning the scale of the task we face with this particular virus, and Amged’s death isn’t just a person human tragedy but a stark reminder to the complete country that people all must take this crisis seriously.”

Mr Powis called on visitors to follow the Government’s “clear instructions” to “stay indoors, self-isolate, keep to social distancing advice and practise good hygiene strictly, this means washing hands more regularly and for longer”.

“The advice issued by Government and medical service could possibly be the difference between life and death, which means this is everybody’s possiblity to be considered a lifesaver,” he added.