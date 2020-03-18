🔥UK Government advises people take paracetamol instead of ibuprofen to treat symptoms of coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Health authorities are urging people to not use ibuprofen to treat the symptoms of the coronavirus, and instead take paracetamol where possible.

The Department of Health and Social care states that, while there is “currently no evidence that ibuprofen can make coronavirus (COVID-19) worse”, people should take the other drug instead.

The latest information adds that people who have been told by their doctor to take ibuprofen, or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDs), should not stop taking their medication unless told by their doctor.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance, gave the same advice on Tuesday.

The use of the drug in connection with Covid-19 has come into question in recent days after French health minister Olivier Veran suggested that anti-inflammatory drugs, such as ibuprofen, could worsen the infection.

Speaking before the Health and Social Care Committee, Sir Patrick said: “The ibuprofen example – it may or may not be right, I don’t know – but the sensible thing to do would be to say don’t take it at the moment, take something else – paracetamol or something.”

Public Health England is following the samed advice as the DHSC, following earlier confusion.

“Most people with Covid-19 will have a mild illness and some people may need to take medicines, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen, to help with raised temperature, headache and other pains; always follow the instructions on the label if you do take these medicines and do not exceed the stated dose,” PHE said.

In a statement, Reckitt Benckiser, the makers of Nurofen, said: “Reckitt Benckiser is aware of the ongoing spread of information, mainly through social media channels, concerning the use of steroids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAIDs) products, including ibuprofen, for the alleviation of Covid-19 symptoms.

“Consumer safety is our number one priority. Ibuprofen is a well-established medicine that has been used safely as a self-care fever and pain reducer, including in viral illnesses, for more than 30 years.

“We do not currently believe there is any proven scientific evidence linking over-the-counter use of ibuprofen to the aggravation of Covid-19.

“As with any medicine, we would remind consumers and their caregivers to carefully read and follow the instructions provided on the packaging and in the patient information leaflet. If you have any additional concerns speak to your healthcare provider.

“As a responsible, science-led organisation we are engaging with WHO (World Health Organization), EMA (European Medicines Agency) and other local health authorities. We will communicate any additional information or guidance necessary for the safe use of our products following any such evaluation.”