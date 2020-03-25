🔥UK giving US information about alleged Isis terrorist El Shafee Elsheikh was unlawful, Supreme Court rules🔥

The government’s decision to hand over information to the US about an alleged ISIS terrorist in the notorious ‘Beatles’ cell when he could face the death penalty was unlawful, the Supreme Court has ruled.

El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey were captured in January 2018 and face a potential prosecution in the US over claims they formed part of a brutal four-man execution squad in ISIS–controlled Syria.

The group, who videoed themselves killing British and American hostages, were nicknamed The Beatles because of their British accents.

The US made a request in 2015 for help with the criminal case from the UK, and then Home Secretary Sajid Javid agreed in 2018 despite not receiving the customary assurances that the British-born men would not face the death penalty.

Elsheikh’s mother, Maha Elgizouli, challenged that decision, and the Supreme Court this morning ruled that the government had acted “unlawfully” in agreeing to hand over her son’s personal data to American authorities.

Lord Kerr, delivering the ruling, said Mr Javid’s decision had breached data protection rules, while Lord Carnwath said the decision “was based on political expediency, rather than strict necessity”.

Lord Hodge said British laws represent the “very high value which our society places on human life by requiring the courts to adopt an especially intense scrutiny when reviewing the legality of a decision which may imperil a person’s life”.

Mrs Elgizouli told the court in the initial hearing that she “recognises the enormity of the crimes alleged against her son”, but is fighting for her son, with Kotey, to be tried in the UK where the death penalty does not exist.

The judges, delivering their first ever ruling remotely, dismissed an appeal on common law grounds but allowed the challenge under data protection rules.