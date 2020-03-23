🔥UK giants in £1.5 billion bonfire of the dividends due to coronavirus chaos🔥

The number of big UK companies suspending dividends accelerated on Monday with more than £500 million of payouts scrapped taking the total to a mammoth £1.5 billion since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Ten companies — Aggreko, Card Factory, Go-Ahead, Stagecoach, ITV, Kingfisher, Colefax, IWG, Bonhill, and N Brown — all shelved shareholder payouts on Monday, joining a number of companies taking the same measures last week.

In normal circumstances, cutting the dividend is seen as a last resort by ailing companies to save money but firms are now stopping payments as they bunker down for months of pain.

Britvic, which makes Robinson’s fruit squash, also warned its dividend was under threat on Monday.

“It almost looks arrogant to pay dividends at the moment,” said a City source.

Broker AJ Bell’s Russ Mould said: “The pace of cuts is picking up and more look inevitable as companies scramble to preserve cash and management teams accept their share prices are getting no support from any commitments to defend a dividend.”

The move may spell disaster for many income fund managers, who base their funds on a steady stream of City dividends.

However one top UK equity income manager said they preferred to see companies cutting dividends early because it showed they were running their business well.

“I’d rather be invested in companies who take their medicine early and there will be plenty who don’t cut,” they said.

“It’s completely wrong to run a business purely to pay a dividend. Oil companies seem to only be run to pay dividends.”

The wave of dividend suspensions totalled £532 million, taking the figures to £1.5 billion, AJ Bell figures show.

Broadcaster ITV is the largest dividend of the crisis so far with its announcement today saving £216 million.

Micro Focus’ move last week is the second largest, salvaging £165 million.

Marks & Spencer, Travis Perkins, InterContinental Hotels, JD Wetherspoon, William Hill and Shoe Zone all cut their dividends last week.