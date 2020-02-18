🔥UK floods: Which areas has the Environment Agency issued alerts and warnings for?🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Environment Agency has issued 225 flood alerts for the UK which means that flooding is possible in those regions.

It has also made 185 warnings where “immediate action” is required in the area.

Seven severe flood warnings are in place across the country which means there is a danger to life.

The alerts come after the body of a 55-year-old woman was found in Worcestershire after she was swept away in floodwaters .

Flood water surrounds Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire (PA)

Where are there flood alerts in place?

A flood alerts mean there is the possibility of flooding and residents should be prepared. There are 220 in place at the time of writing

Alconbury Brook and Ellington Brook in Cambridgeshire

Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes

Bain Catchment

Barbourne Brook

Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater

Barnstaple, Braunton, Ilfracombe and Combe Martin Area

Bow and Piddle Brook

Burstwick and Keyingham Drains

Burton Trent

Chertsey Bourne

Clanfield Brook for Clanfield Village and the Shill Brook for Bampton

Climping Seafront

Cranleigh Waters

Cuckmere River

Cut

An aerial view showing flooding from the River Wye on Monday following Storm Dennis (Getty Images)

East and West Fens

East and West Glens

Eastern Yar

Exmoor Rivers

Fossdyke Canal and River Till

Ginge Brook

Groundwater flooding in Bishops Sutton

Groundwater flooding in Bramdean and Cheriton

Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire

Groundwater flooding in Hambledon

Groundwater flooding in Hursley

Groundwater flooding in Kings Somborne and Little Somborne

Groundwater flooding in Littleton, Headbourne, Kings and Martyr Worthy, Easton and Chilland

A bin floats in flood water in a street in Tenbury (AFP via Getty Images)

Groundwater flooding in Pitton, West Tytherley, Nether Wallop and Broughton

Groundwater flooding in the Alton area

Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area

Groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment

Groundwater flooding in the Meon Valley from East Meon to Soberton

Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area

Groundwater flooding in the Upper Aldbourne Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Upper Og Valley

Groundwater flooding in the West of Dorset

Groundwater flooding in Twyford and Hensting

Groundwater flooding in Vernham Dean, Upton and the Bourne Valley

Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover

Groundwater flooding in West Ilsley, East Ilsley, Compton, Chilton and West Hagbourne

Hoe Stream

Holderness Drain

Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk

Storm Dennis has caused severe flooding in Tenbury (Getty Images)

Kempsey Village

Ledwyche Brook and River Rea

Lincoln Watercourses

Lower Arun

Lower Avon and tributaries

Lower Bristol Avon Area

Lower Derwent in Derbyshire

Lower Exe Area

Lower Frome and tributaries

Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System

Lower Itchen

Lower Meon

Lower River Ancholme

Lower River Cam in Cambridgeshire

Lower River Colne and Frays River

Flooding in York in the aftermath of Storm Dennis (PA)

Lower River Derwent

Lower River Don catchment

Lower River Great Ouse in Central Bedfordshire, Bedford Borough and Cambridgeshire

Lower River Loddon

Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford

Lower River Medway

Lower River Nidd

Lower River Soar in Leicestershire

Lower River Stour

Lower River Swale

Lower River Ure

Lower River Wey

Lower River Witham

Lower Stour and tributaries

Lower Tame

Lower Teme

Lower Test

Lower Tone and Parrett Moors

Lower Welland

Low lying roads between Harrold and Oakley in Bedfordshire

Lymington River

Mansbridge and Riverside Park

Mid Bristol Avon Area

Middle Avon and tributaries

Repair works are carried out in Nantgarw after flooding (Getty Images)

Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford

Middle Exe Area

Middle Itchen

Middle Nene

Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire

Middle River Medway

Middle River Roding

Middle Stour and tributaries

Middle Tame

Middle Test

Minor Watercourses in North Kesteven

North Holderness

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Anker and River Sence

River Arrow and River Alne

River Arrow in Herefordshire

River Avon in Worcestershire

River Beult from Pluckley and Bethersden to Hampstead Lock at Yalding

River Blackwater

River Blackwater and The Cove Brook

River Bourne and tributaries

River Bourne from Hadlow to East Peckham

River Cherwell from Charwelton to just above Upper Heyford

River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford

River Cole and Dorcan Brook

River Coln and its tributaries

River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington

River Dun

River Ebble and tributaries

River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock

River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment

River Granta in Essex and Cambridgeshire

River Hull Central catchment

River Idle in Nottinghamshire

River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury

River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading

River Kym in Cambridgeshire and Riseley Brook in Bedford Borough

River Lambourn and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn down to Newbury

Rachel Cox inspecting flood damage in her kitchen (PA)

River Leach from Northleach to Mill Lane near Lechlade

River Leadon Catchment

River Leam and River Itchen

River Lugg North of Leominster

River Lugg south of Leominster

River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham

River Nadder and tributaries

River Ock from Watchfield to Abingdon, and also the Letcombe Brook at Wantage, Grove and East Hanney

River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook

River Piddle and tributaries

River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip

River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal

Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster

Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries

Rivers Eden and Eden Brook

River Severn in Gloucestershire

River Severn in Shropshire

River Severn in Worcestershire

Rivers Frome and Cam

Rivers in the Forest of Dean

River Sow and River Penk

River Steeping

River Stour in Worcestershire

River Teign area

River Thame and Chalgrove Brook

River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade

Soldiers in Mytholmroyd to assist with flood defences (PA)

River Thames and its tributaries from Days Lock to above Pangbourne

River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock

River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area

River Thames at Thames Ditton Island

River Thames at Trowlock Island

River Thames for Henley, Remenham, Medmenham and its tributaries

River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave

River Thames for the Abingdon area

River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green

River Thames from Hampton and Thames Ditton to Teddington

River Thames from Hurley to Cookham

River Thames from Mapledurham to Sonning

River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley

River Thames from Shepperton to Molesey

River Tove in Northamptonshire

River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough

River Trent in Derbyshire

River Trent in Nottinghamshire

River Whitewater and River Hart

River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge

River Wiske and tributaries

River Worfe

River Wreake in Leicestershire

River Wye in Derbyshire

River Wye in Gloucestershire

River Wye in Herefordshire

River Wylye and tributaries

River Yeo and River Parrett, Lower Reaches

River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney

Rugeley Trent

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

South Devon Rivers

South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches

South Forty Foot Drain

Sutton Gault Causeway in Cambridgeshire

Tern and Perry Catchments

The Mardyke to the River Thames at Purfleet

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses

The Rivers Deben and Lark

The Rivers Wid and Can

Tidal areas of Littlehampton Rope Walk

Tidal River Aire catchment

Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby

Tidal River Stour area from Fordwich to Stonar Cut

Tidal River Wharfe

Tidal Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir

Tillingbourne

Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade

Upper Arun

Upper Avon and tributaries

Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook

Upper Bristol Avon Area

Upper Frome and tributaries

Upper Meon

Upper Ouse

Upper River Cam in Essex and Cambridgeshire

Huge waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales (AFP via Getty Images)

Upper River Derwent

Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwent Water

Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire

Upper River Hull area

Upper River Loddon

Upper River Medway

Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream, Burstow Stream and Salfords Stream

Upper River Ouse

Upper River Stour

Upper River Wey

Upper Roding

Upper Teme

Weaver catchment including Nantwich, Frodsham, Crewe, Winsford and Northwich

Welland Valley

Western Rother

West Somerset Streams

Weymouth Rivers and Streams

Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes

Witham in North Kesteven

Witham in South Kesteven

Which areas have flood warnings been issued for?

A flood warning means that flooding is expected and immediate action is required. In England at the time of writing, there are 183 warnings in place.

Alfriston

Barcombe Mills

Bristol Avon (middle) at Bradford on Avon

Bristol Avon (middle) from Melksham to Bathford, not including Bradford on Avon

Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham

Broadbridge Heath to Pallingham Quay on the River Arun

Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site

Curry Moor and Hay Moor

English River Dee at Farndon

Fittleworth on the Western Rother

Freshfield Bridge to Sharpsbridge

Groundwater flooding for the Crane

Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook

Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Hooke

Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne

Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Pimperne Brook

Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley

Groundwater flooding for the Sydling

Groundwater flooding for the Till

Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Allen Vale at Monkton Up Wimborne and Wimborne St Giles

Filed are flooded in south Wales (REUTERS)

Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire – Damerham and Martin

Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire – Rockbourne

Groundwater flooding in the Lower Allen Vale

Hellingly and Horsebridge

Hoe Stream at Woking

Keswick Campsite

Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater

Langbridge and Alverstone on the Eastern Yar

Little Venice Country Park and Marina

Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western Rother

Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood

Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch

Lower Frome from Dorchester to East Stoke

Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham

Lower Stour at Beaulieu Garden Park Home Site

Lower Stour at Jumpers Common and A35 Iford Bridge area, Christchurch

Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites

Lower Stour at Stour Park Homes

Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch

Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall

Properties closest to the River Wey between Walsham Meadow and Byfleet town

Pulborough on the River Arun

River Aire at Hirst Courtney

River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh

River Avon at Strensham and Bredon

River Avon at Twyning

River Avon at Wyre Piddle

River Bourne at Tidworth and Shipton Bellinger

River Bourne at Tidworth and Shipton Bellinger Village Centres

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Derwent at Stamford Bridge – The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge

River Frome at Brimscombe and Thrupp

River Kennet from Denford down to Marsh Benham

River Loddon and River Blackwater at Swallowfield

River Loddon at Lower Earley and Sindlesham

River Loddon at Twyford, Charvil and Wargrave

River Loddon at Winnersh and Woodley

River Medway, Alder Stream, Coult Stream and River Bourne at East Peckham

An ambulance is submerged in water in south Wales (AFP via Getty Images)

River Medway between Yalding and Maidstone

River Medway, River Teise and River Beult at Yalding

River Mole at Leatherhead and Fetcham

River Mole at Stoke D`Abernon, Cobham and South Hersham

River Ouse at Acaster Malbis

River Ouse at Acaster Selby

River Ouse at Bishopthorpe

River Ouse at Linton Lock

River Ouse at Naburn

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York – Fulford and Fordlands Road

River Ouse at York – riverside properties

River Ouse at York – Skeldergate and Tower Street

River Ouse at York – St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith

River Ray for Islip

River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst

River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh

River Severn at Ashleworth

River Severn at Bewdley, Blackstone and Stourport

River Severn at Bridgnorth

River Severn at Bushley

River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge

River Severn at Clifton and Severn Stoke

River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End

River Severn at Dunns Lane, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at East Waterside, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall

River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley

River Severn at Hanley Castle and Saxons Lode

River Severn at Hanley Road, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at Hawford Wood and Bevere

River Severn at Hempsted

River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield

River Severn at Larford, Riverlands and Holt Fleet

River Severn at Minsterworth and Stonebench

River Severn at Northwood, Bewdley

River Severn at Pentre

River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester

River Severn at Quatford

River Severn at Sandhurst and Maisemore

River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury

River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton

River Severn at Shrewsbury

River Severn at Sutton Wharf

River Severn at Tewkesbury

River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury

River Severn at Twigworth and Longford

River Severn at Upper Arley

River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley

River Severn in North Worcester

River Severn in South Worcester

River Severn Sandy Lane and Severnside, Stourport

River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar

River Soar at Mountsorrel Lock and riverside properties and mills

River Soar at Redhill and Kegworth Bridge

River Soar at Zouch Island

Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine

River Stour at Kidderminster

River Stour at Stourport

River Swale at Helperby

River Swale at Kirby Wiske

River Swale at Thornton Bridge

River Teme at Bransford

River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas

River Teme at Leigh

River Teme at Lower Wick

River Teme at Powick

River Teme at Stanford Bridge

River Test at Romsey and Testwood

River Thames at Thames Ditton Island

River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave

River Thames from Buscot Wick down to Shifford

River Trent at Alrewas and Wychnor

River Trent at Attenborough Nature Reserve

River Trent at Barrow upon Trent

River Trent at Beeston Lock and Marina

River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage

River Trent at Castle Donington Kings Mill area

River Trent at Catton, Barton under Needwood and Branston Water Park

River Trent at Cavendish Bridge

River Trent at Caythorpe

River Trent at Collingham

River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane area

River Trent at Fiskerton Mill including Rolleston Fields, Gorse and Nurseries area

River Trent at Gibsmere and Gipsy Lane at Bleasby

A man uses a plank of wood to paddle a kayak on flood water after the River Wye burst its banks (AFP via Getty Images)

River Trent at Girton

River Trent at Gunthorpe

River Trent at Gunthorpe for the A6097 Road

River Trent at Handsacre, Nethertown and Kings Bromley

River Trent at Holme Pierrepont for the National Watersports Centre

River Trent at Hoveringham

River Trent at Lenton for Nottingham Park and Ride Site at Queens Drive

River Trent at Newark for riverside properties

River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge

River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas

River Trent at riverside areas of Burton upon Trent

River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock

River Trent at Shelford for Shelford Manor and The Holmes

River Trent at Swarkestone

River Trent at Thrumpton including Barton Ferry

River Trent at Trentlock

River Trent at Twyford

River Trent at Willington, Repton Road area

River Ure at Aldwark Bridge to Cuddy Shaw

River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook

River Vyrnwy at Melverley

River Wey at Elstead and Eashing

River Wey at Godalming, Peasmarsh and Shalford

River Wey at Guildford

River Wey at Old Woking

River Wey at Weybridge

River Wye at Lydbrook

River Wye at Rotherwas, Hereford

River Wye from Hay to Hereford

River Wye from Hereford to Ross-On-Wye

River Wye in North Hereford

River Wye in South Hereford

Tillingbourne at Chilworth and Shalford

Upper Frome at Maiden Newton

Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester

Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater

Which areas have severe flood warnings?

A severe warning means there is a danger to life. In England at the time of writing, there are eight in place.

River Lugg at Hampton Bishop

River Severn at New Street, Upton upon Severn

River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge

River Severn at Uckinghall

River Severn at Waterside, Upton upon Severn

River Trent at Burton upon Trent

River Wye at Blackmarstone, Hereford

River Wye at Hampton Bishop

What does a flood warning mean?

The Environment Agency issues three types of flood warnings – flood alert, flood warning and severe flood warning.

A flood alert warns people to be alert of floods in their area and to prepare, while a flood warning is issued when flooding is expected and there is a danger to life or widespread disruption is expected.

Severe flood warnings are the highest level of warning, and people are encouraged to follow advice from the emergency services and keep safe.