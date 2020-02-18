🔥UK floods: Which areas has the Environment Agency issued alerts and warnings for?🔥
The Environment Agency has issued 225 flood alerts for the UK which means that flooding is possible in those regions.
It has also made 185 warnings where “immediate action” is required in the area.
Seven severe flood warnings are in place across the country which means there is a danger to life.
The alerts come after the body of a 55-year-old woman was found in Worcestershire after she was swept away in floodwaters .
Flood water surrounds Upton upon Severn in Worcestershire (PA)
Where are there flood alerts in place?
A flood alerts mean there is the possibility of flooding and residents should be prepared. There are 220 in place at the time of writing
Alconbury Brook and Ellington Brook in Cambridgeshire
Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes
Bain Catchment
Barbourne Brook
Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater
Barnstaple, Braunton, Ilfracombe and Combe Martin Area
Bow and Piddle Brook
Burstwick and Keyingham Drains
Burton Trent
Chertsey Bourne
Clanfield Brook for Clanfield Village and the Shill Brook for Bampton
Climping Seafront
Cranleigh Waters
Cuckmere River
Cut
An aerial view showing flooding from the River Wye on Monday following Storm Dennis (Getty Images)
East and West Fens
East and West Glens
Eastern Yar
Exmoor Rivers
Fossdyke Canal and River Till
Ginge Brook
Groundwater flooding in Bishops Sutton
Groundwater flooding in Bramdean and Cheriton
Groundwater flooding in Deane and Ashe in North Hampshire
Groundwater flooding in Hambledon
Groundwater flooding in Hursley
Groundwater flooding in Kings Somborne and Little Somborne
Groundwater flooding in Littleton, Headbourne, Kings and Martyr Worthy, Easton and Chilland
A bin floats in flood water in a street in Tenbury (AFP via Getty Images)
Groundwater flooding in Pitton, West Tytherley, Nether Wallop and Broughton
Groundwater flooding in the Alton area
Groundwater flooding in the Candovers and Old Alresford
Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase area
Groundwater flooding in the Lambourn Valley catchment
Groundwater flooding in the Meon Valley from East Meon to Soberton
Groundwater flooding in the Salisbury Plain area
Groundwater flooding in the Upper Aldbourne Valley
Groundwater flooding in the Upper Og Valley
Groundwater flooding in the West of Dorset
Groundwater flooding in Twyford and Hensting
Groundwater flooding in Vernham Dean, Upton and the Bourne Valley
Groundwater flooding in villages surrounding Andover
Groundwater flooding in West Ilsley, East Ilsley, Compton, Chilton and West Hagbourne
Hoe Stream
Holderness Drain
Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk
Storm Dennis has caused severe flooding in Tenbury (Getty Images)
Kempsey Village
Ledwyche Brook and River Rea
Lincoln Watercourses
Lower Arun
Lower Avon and tributaries
Lower Bristol Avon Area
Lower Derwent in Derbyshire
Lower Exe Area
Lower Frome and tributaries
Lower Glen and Bourne Eau System
Lower Itchen
Lower Meon
Lower River Ancholme
Lower River Cam in Cambridgeshire
Lower River Colne and Frays River
Flooding in York in the aftermath of Storm Dennis (PA)
Lower River Derwent
Lower River Don catchment
Lower River Great Ouse in Central Bedfordshire, Bedford Borough and Cambridgeshire
Lower River Loddon
Lower River Loddon at the River Thames confluence at Twyford
Lower River Medway
Lower River Nidd
Lower River Soar in Leicestershire
Lower River Stour
Lower River Swale
Lower River Ure
Lower River Wey
Lower River Witham
Lower Stour and tributaries
Lower Tame
Lower Teme
Lower Test
Lower Tone and Parrett Moors
Lower Welland
Low lying roads between Harrold and Oakley in Bedfordshire
Lymington River
Mansbridge and Riverside Park
Mid Bristol Avon Area
Middle Avon and tributaries
Repair works are carried out in Nantgarw after flooding (Getty Images)
Middle Avon Rugby to Bidford
Middle Exe Area
Middle Itchen
Middle Nene
Middle River Great Ouse in Milton Keynes, Bedford Borough and Central Bedfordshire
Middle River Medway
Middle River Roding
Middle Stour and tributaries
Middle Tame
Middle Test
Minor Watercourses in North Kesteven
North Holderness
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Anker and River Sence
River Arrow and River Alne
River Arrow in Herefordshire
River Avon in Worcestershire
River Beult from Pluckley and Bethersden to Hampstead Lock at Yalding
River Blackwater
River Blackwater and The Cove Brook
River Bourne and tributaries
River Bourne from Hadlow to East Peckham
River Cherwell from Charwelton to just above Upper Heyford
River Cherwell from Lower Heyford down to and including Oxford
River Cole and Dorcan Brook
River Coln and its tributaries
River Dikler from Condicote to Little Rissington
River Dun
River Ebble and tributaries
River Evenlode from Moreton in Marsh to Cassington and also the River Glyme at Wootton and Woodstock
River Foulness and Market Weighton catchment
River Granta in Essex and Cambridgeshire
River Hull Central catchment
River Idle in Nottinghamshire
River Kennet and its tributaries from Berwick Bassett down to Newbury
River Kennet from Thatcham down to Reading
River Kym in Cambridgeshire and Riseley Brook in Bedford Borough
River Lambourn and its tributaries from Upper Lambourn down to Newbury
Rachel Cox inspecting flood damage in her kitchen (PA)
River Leach from Northleach to Mill Lane near Lechlade
River Leadon Catchment
River Leam and River Itchen
River Lugg North of Leominster
River Lugg south of Leominster
River Mole and its tributaries from Kinnersley Manor to South Hersham
River Nadder and tributaries
River Ock from Watchfield to Abingdon, and also the Letcombe Brook at Wantage, Grove and East Hanney
River Pang from East Ilsley to Pangbourne and Sulham Brook
River Piddle and tributaries
River Ray and its tributaries from Shipton Lee to and including Islip
River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal
Rivers Brathay, Rothay and Winster
Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries
Rivers Eden and Eden Brook
River Severn in Gloucestershire
River Severn in Shropshire
River Severn in Worcestershire
Rivers Frome and Cam
Rivers in the Forest of Dean
River Sow and River Penk
River Steeping
River Stour in Worcestershire
River Teign area
River Thame and Chalgrove Brook
River Thames and its small tributaries from Calcutt to Lechlade
Soldiers in Mytholmroyd to assist with flood defences (PA)
River Thames and its tributaries from Days Lock to above Pangbourne
River Thames and tributaries from Buscot Wick down to Kings Lock
River Thames and tributaries in the Oxford area
River Thames at Thames Ditton Island
River Thames at Trowlock Island
River Thames for Henley, Remenham, Medmenham and its tributaries
River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave
River Thames for the Abingdon area
River Thames from Datchet to Shepperton Green
River Thames from Hampton and Thames Ditton to Teddington
River Thames from Hurley to Cookham
River Thames from Mapledurham to Sonning
River Thames from Pangbourne to Purley
River Thames from Shepperton to Molesey
River Tove in Northamptonshire
River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
River Trent in Derbyshire
River Trent in Nottinghamshire
River Whitewater and River Hart
River Windrush from Bourton to Newbridge
River Wiske and tributaries
River Worfe
River Wreake in Leicestershire
River Wye in Derbyshire
River Wye in Gloucestershire
River Wye in Herefordshire
River Wylye and tributaries
River Yeo and River Parrett, Lower Reaches
River Yeo and River Parrett Moors around Muchelney and Thorney
Rugeley Trent
Severn Vyrnwy confluence
South Devon Rivers
South East Somerset Rivers, Upper Reaches
South Forty Foot Drain
Sutton Gault Causeway in Cambridgeshire
Tern and Perry Catchments
The Mardyke to the River Thames at Purfleet
The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
The Rivers Blyth and Walpole and Chediston, Bramfield and Wrentham watercourses
The Rivers Deben and Lark
The Rivers Wid and Can
Tidal areas of Littlehampton Rope Walk
Tidal River Aire catchment
Tidal River Ouse from Naburn Lock to Selby
Tidal River Stour area from Fordwich to Stonar Cut
Tidal River Wharfe
Tidal Thames riverside from Putney Bridge to Teddington Weir
Tillingbourne
Tributaries on the Upper River Thames above Cricklade
Upper Arun
Upper Avon and tributaries
Upper Avon River Swift and Clay Coton Brook
Upper Bristol Avon Area
Upper Frome and tributaries
Upper Meon
Upper Ouse
Upper River Cam in Essex and Cambridgeshire
Huge waves crash against the sea wall at Porthcawl, south Wales (AFP via Getty Images)
Upper River Derwent
Upper River Derwent, Stonethwaite Beck and Derwent Water
Upper River Great Ouse in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire
Upper River Hull area
Upper River Loddon
Upper River Medway
Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream, Burstow Stream and Salfords Stream
Upper River Ouse
Upper River Stour
Upper River Wey
Upper Roding
Upper Teme
Weaver catchment including Nantwich, Frodsham, Crewe, Winsford and Northwich
Welland Valley
Western Rother
West Somerset Streams
Weymouth Rivers and Streams
Windle Brook and Hale, Mill and Addlestone Bournes
Witham in North Kesteven
Witham in South Kesteven
Which areas have flood warnings been issued for?
A flood warning means that flooding is expected and immediate action is required. In England at the time of writing, there are 183 warnings in place.
Alfriston
Barcombe Mills
Bristol Avon (middle) at Bradford on Avon
Bristol Avon (middle) from Melksham to Bathford, not including Bradford on Avon
Bristol Avon (upper) from Chippenham to Melksham
Broadbridge Heath to Pallingham Quay on the River Arun
Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site
Curry Moor and Hay Moor
English River Dee at Farndon
Fittleworth on the Western Rother
Freshfield Bridge to Sharpsbridge
Groundwater flooding for the Crane
Groundwater flooding for the Devils Brook
Groundwater flooding for the Ebble Valley
Groundwater flooding for the Hooke
Groundwater flooding for the Iwerne
Groundwater flooding for the Piddle Valley
Groundwater flooding for the Pimperne Brook
Groundwater flooding for the South Winterbourne Valley
Groundwater flooding for the Sydling
Groundwater flooding for the Till
Groundwater flooding for the Wylye Valley
Groundwater flooding in the Allen Vale at Monkton Up Wimborne and Wimborne St Giles
Filed are flooded in south Wales (REUTERS)
Groundwater flooding in the Cerne Valley
Groundwater flooding in the Chitterne Valley
Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire – Damerham and Martin
Groundwater flooding in the Cranborne Chase in West Hampshire – Rockbourne
Groundwater flooding in the Lower Allen Vale
Hellingly and Horsebridge
Hoe Stream at Woking
Keswick Campsite
Landford to Wade Bridge on the River Blackwater
Langbridge and Alverstone on the Eastern Yar
Little Venice Country Park and Marina
Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western Rother
Lower Avon at The Bridges and Stubbings Meadow in Ringwood
Lower Avon from Ringwood to Christchurch
Lower Frome from Dorchester to East Stoke
Lower Frome from East Stoke to Wareham
Lower Stour at Beaulieu Garden Park Home Site
Lower Stour at Jumpers Common and A35 Iford Bridge area, Christchurch
Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites
Lower Stour at Stour Park Homes
Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch
Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment
Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall
Properties closest to the River Wey between Walsham Meadow and Byfleet town
Pulborough on the River Arun
River Aire at Hirst Courtney
River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh
River Avon at Strensham and Bredon
River Avon at Twyning
River Avon at Wyre Piddle
River Bourne at Tidworth and Shipton Bellinger
River Bourne at Tidworth and Shipton Bellinger Village Centres
River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
River Derwent at Stamford Bridge – The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
River Frome at Brimscombe and Thrupp
River Kennet from Denford down to Marsh Benham
River Loddon and River Blackwater at Swallowfield
River Loddon at Lower Earley and Sindlesham
River Loddon at Twyford, Charvil and Wargrave
River Loddon at Winnersh and Woodley
River Medway, Alder Stream, Coult Stream and River Bourne at East Peckham
An ambulance is submerged in water in south Wales (AFP via Getty Images)
River Medway between Yalding and Maidstone
River Medway, River Teise and River Beult at Yalding
River Mole at Leatherhead and Fetcham
River Mole at Stoke D`Abernon, Cobham and South Hersham
River Ouse at Acaster Malbis
River Ouse at Acaster Selby
River Ouse at Bishopthorpe
River Ouse at Linton Lock
River Ouse at Naburn
River Ouse at Naburn Lock
River Ouse at York – Fulford and Fordlands Road
River Ouse at York – riverside properties
River Ouse at York – Skeldergate and Tower Street
River Ouse at York – St George`s Field and Queen`s Staith
River Ray for Islip
River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst
River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
River Severn at Ashleworth
River Severn at Bewdley, Blackstone and Stourport
River Severn at Bridgnorth
River Severn at Bushley
River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge
River Severn at Clifton and Severn Stoke
River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End
River Severn at Dunns Lane, Upton upon Severn
River Severn at East Waterside, Upton upon Severn
River Severn at Fort Pendlestone and Severn Hall
River Severn at Hampton Loade and Highley
River Severn at Hanley Castle and Saxons Lode
River Severn at Hanley Road, Upton upon Severn
River Severn at Hawford Wood and Bevere
River Severn at Hempsted
River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield
River Severn at Larford, Riverlands and Holt Fleet
River Severn at Minsterworth and Stonebench
River Severn at Northwood, Bewdley
River Severn at Pentre
River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester
River Severn at Quatford
River Severn at Sandhurst and Maisemore
River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
River Severn at Shrawardine, Montford Bridge and Mytton
River Severn at Shrewsbury
River Severn at Sutton Wharf
River Severn at Tewkesbury
River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury
River Severn at Twigworth and Longford
River Severn at Upper Arley
River Severn at Wribbenhall, Bewdley
River Severn in North Worcester
River Severn in South Worcester
River Severn Sandy Lane and Severnside, Stourport
River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar
River Soar at Mountsorrel Lock and riverside properties and mills
River Soar at Redhill and Kegworth Bridge
River Soar at Zouch Island
Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine
River Stour at Kidderminster
River Stour at Stourport
River Swale at Helperby
River Swale at Kirby Wiske
River Swale at Thornton Bridge
River Teme at Bransford
River Teme at Knightwick, Doddenham and Broadwas
River Teme at Leigh
River Teme at Lower Wick
River Teme at Powick
River Teme at Stanford Bridge
River Test at Romsey and Testwood
River Thames at Thames Ditton Island
River Thames for Shiplake, Lower Shiplake and Wargrave
River Thames from Buscot Wick down to Shifford
River Trent at Alrewas and Wychnor
River Trent at Attenborough Nature Reserve
River Trent at Barrow upon Trent
River Trent at Beeston Lock and Marina
River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage
River Trent at Castle Donington Kings Mill area
River Trent at Catton, Barton under Needwood and Branston Water Park
River Trent at Cavendish Bridge
River Trent at Caythorpe
River Trent at Collingham
River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane area
River Trent at Fiskerton Mill including Rolleston Fields, Gorse and Nurseries area
River Trent at Gibsmere and Gipsy Lane at Bleasby
A man uses a plank of wood to paddle a kayak on flood water after the River Wye burst its banks (AFP via Getty Images)
River Trent at Girton
River Trent at Gunthorpe
River Trent at Gunthorpe for the A6097 Road
River Trent at Handsacre, Nethertown and Kings Bromley
River Trent at Holme Pierrepont for the National Watersports Centre
River Trent at Hoveringham
River Trent at Lenton for Nottingham Park and Ride Site at Queens Drive
River Trent at Newark for riverside properties
River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge
River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas
River Trent at riverside areas of Burton upon Trent
River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock
River Trent at Shelford for Shelford Manor and The Holmes
River Trent at Swarkestone
River Trent at Thrumpton including Barton Ferry
River Trent at Trentlock
River Trent at Twyford
River Trent at Willington, Repton Road area
River Ure at Aldwark Bridge to Cuddy Shaw
River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook
River Vyrnwy at Melverley
River Wey at Elstead and Eashing
River Wey at Godalming, Peasmarsh and Shalford
River Wey at Guildford
River Wey at Old Woking
River Wey at Weybridge
River Wye at Lydbrook
River Wye at Rotherwas, Hereford
River Wye from Hay to Hereford
River Wye from Hereford to Ross-On-Wye
River Wye in North Hereford
River Wye in South Hereford
Tillingbourne at Chilworth and Shalford
Upper Frome at Maiden Newton
Upper Frome from Maiden Newton to Dorchester
Washford River, riverside properties from Kingsbridge to Lower Roadwater
Which areas have severe flood warnings?
A severe warning means there is a danger to life. In England at the time of writing, there are eight in place.
River Lugg at Hampton Bishop
River Severn at New Street, Upton upon Severn
River Severn at the Wharfage, Ironbridge
River Severn at Uckinghall
River Severn at Waterside, Upton upon Severn
River Trent at Burton upon Trent
River Wye at Blackmarstone, Hereford
River Wye at Hampton Bishop
What does a flood warning mean?
The Environment Agency issues three types of flood warnings – flood alert, flood warning and severe flood warning.
A flood alert warns people to be alert of floods in their area and to prepare, while a flood warning is issued when flooding is expected and there is a danger to life or widespread disruption is expected.
Severe flood warnings are the highest level of warning, and people are encouraged to follow advice from the emergency services and keep safe.