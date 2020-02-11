🔥UK economy has "turned a corner"🔥

FRESH evidence of the Boris bounce — a recovery in business optimism since the election — emerged on Tuesday as the economy showed growth for December.

The latest quarterly GDP figures for the fourth quarter were flat — “growth” was 0.0%. But for the month of December alone the economy was up 0.3%, suggesting upbeat sentiment from many firms led to actual activity.

That also indicates the Bank of England was right to hold off on a cut in interest rates two weeks ago. Some Monetary Policy Committee members wanted a cut to give the economy a jolt, but most preferred to wait for more evidence to emerge.

While some say a rate cut would aid those struggling with mortgages, actual mortgage brokers say borrowers have seldom had it so good.

Elliot Nathan, senior partner at John Charcol, said: “With fixed rates at close to their lowest point in history it’s hard to see rates reducing further. The Bank of England (BOE) has scope to reduce bank base which is currently sitting at 0.75% but what effect this has on the fixed rate market, should there be a drop, remains to be seen”.

Nathan added: “My advice to borrowers who are not planning to move home for at least the next five years is to take advantage of five-yr fixed rates with some options below 1.5%. Even in the short term, 2yr fixed rates are hovering close to their lowest at 1.19%.”

Equals Group chief economist Jeremy Thomson-Cook said that the economy has “turned a corner”.

He added: “This is a mucky figure with the true sense of the UK economy’s performance clouded by the election. More forward-looking data since the fieldwork for these numbers was done are more optimistic and while outright optimism would be misplaced…business and consumer confidence should return ably in Q1.”

Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics said: “While the first estimate of Q4 GDP showed that the economy stagnated at the end of last year, Q4 will probably prove to be the low point. The pick-up in the surveys of activity and sentiment suggest Q1 will be much better.”