The UK economy could tumble into recession if the coronavirus outbreak causes widespread disruption, a watchdog has warned.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned that “a recession this year is quite possible” if Covid-19 causes further havoc for businesses and workers as the outbreak reaches its peak in the coming months.

The warning for Chancellor Rishi Sunak comes as the Prime Minister gears up to use Thursday’s emergency Cobra meeting to announce the start of the delay phase for combating the spread of the deadly virus.

As of Wednesday, there were 460 confirmed cases in the UK and eight people had died after contracting the disease.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has been warned of the potential damage coronavirus could have on the economy (REUTERS)

And the Bank of England announced an emergency cut in interest rates from 0.75 per cent to 0.25 per cent as part of a co-ordinated move with the Treasury.

The OBR has downgraded the UK’s growth prospects in calculations made before the full impact of coronavirus could be reflected in the forecast.

Growth is expected to fall, even before a possible downturn as a result of Covid-19, to 1.1 per cent in 2020, down from 1.2 per cent last year and dramatically lower than the OBR’s previous estimate of 1.4 per cent.

The watchdog’s warning comes despite the Chancellor promising to inject £30 billion in the Budget to soften the financial blow of the outbreak.

Mr Sunak has been warned by leading economists that, should growth continue to stall, he could be forced to reconsider his heavy spending plans.

The Number 11 incumbent used his first Budget, having only been promoted to the Cabinet position four weeks previously, to announce Government plans for more than £600 billion in capital spending over the next five years.

But Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said: “The key risk is that once again growth disappoints, and that this leaves the Chancellor with the choice of whether to rein back again on spending, or to announce further tax rises, or to abandon his fiscal targets and to allow debt to rise further.”

The Bank of England’s outgoing Governor Mark Carney (Getty Images)

The influential IFS is due to give its full verdict on the Budget at a briefing on Thursday.

Mr Sunak turned on the spending taps on Wednesday as he acknowledged that “for a period it’s going to be tough” with up to a fifth of people off work, supply chains disrupted and consumer spending decreasing.

The Chancellor said there was “likely to be a temporary disruption” to the economy but insisted his plans would bring “stability and security”.

Ministers have already told the country to brace for stricter measures during the delay phase for tackling coronavirus, which could include encouraging employees to work from home, shutting schools and advising elderly people to stay away from social contact.

The Chancellor set out a £12 billion package of measures targeted specifically at the impact of the virus, along with £18 billion of wider spending plans to stimulate the economy.

Mr Sunak splashed out with funding for public services, citizens and businesses set to suffer as the outbreak becomes more widespread and restrictions on activities are imposed.

The Chancellor said: “Taken together, the extraordinary measures I have set out today represent £7 billion to support the self-employed, businesses and vulnerable people

“To support the NHS and other public services, I am also setting aside a £5 billion emergency response fund – and will go further if necessary.”

Other plans represented another £18 billion of “additional fiscal loosening” and “that means I am announcing today, in total, a £30 billion fiscal stimulus to support British people, British jobs and British businesses through this moment”.

By the end of the Parliament in 2024 day-to-day spending on public services will be £100 billion higher in cash terms than it is today, the Chancellor said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn welcomed the steps being taken to reduce the economic impact from coronavirus but said the UK was going into the crisis with public services “on their knees” and an economy that was “flat-lining”.