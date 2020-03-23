🔥UK economy brought to temporary standstill due to coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK’s economy has been brought to a temporary standstill as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a financial quarterly report has said.

KPMG latest Economic Outlook forecasts a 2.6 per cent decline for 2020 and also predicts “flat growth” in the last six months of the year.

If the Covid-19 outbreak lasts longer than expected, it could have a more severe impact that the financial downturn of 2008 with a 5.4 per cent fall, the report warned.

However, in both scenarios the country’s economy is expected to recover by the second half of 2021, as long as social distancing measures put in place stem the rise in the number of cases.

The prediction comes as an 18-year-old, who is though to the youngest victim in the UK died after testing positive for strain as the death toll rose to 281.

As of 9am on Sunday, 78,340 people have been tested in the UK, of which 72,657 were confirmed negative and 5,683 were confirmed positive.

Yael Selfin, KPMG UK’s chief economist, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is first and foremost a human crisis.

“But there will also be a very substantial negative impact on the global economy and the UK’s economic performance this year and potentially next, but the economy is expected to recover by the second half of 2021.

“Until we know how and when the Covid-19 outbreak will end, the scale of the negative economic impact will be difficult to quantify.

“However, it is now almost certain that the UK is slipping into its first significant downturn in over a decade.”

On Friday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said employers would be able to apply to HM Revenue and Customs to cover 80 per cent of the wages unable to work as a result of the virus, up to £2,500 a month.

Economists have said the bill to taxpayers for the Government’s unprecedented scheme could run to billions of pounds a month.

The Bank of England also cut the base rate of interest to a record-low 0.1 per cent to ease pressure during the pandemic.

In Scotland, a £350 million support fund was announced to help those left struggling in the wake of the outbreak as part of Scottish Government measures worth around £1.9 billion.

Catherine Burnet, senior partner at KPMG UK in Scotland, said: “The latest Economic Outlook data highlights the scale of the challenge facing businesses across Scotland.

“Fiscal measures and immediate relief action from the Scottish and UK Governments have gone some way to help mitigate some of the damage, but there’s widespread acknowledgement that more action will be needed in the coming months to keep the economy moving.

“The business community also needs to work together more collaboratively than ever before to ensure we’re playing our role in supporting employees, customers and wider society.”

Over the weekend, pubs, clubs, restaurants and other town centre staples were told to close by both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

While the move itself is a bid to halt the spread of the virus, it has brought uncertainty to many employers even with the announced financial support.

Mr Selfin added: “With the UK’s government charged with meeting an ambitious timetable for its post-Brexit trading relationship with the EU, the scope for further economic uncertainty this year was already high.

“However, the Covid-19 pandemic represents a far more dramatic short-term disruption to growth.

“While both governments and central banks have moved quickly to offer fiscal and monetary policy support to the global economy, more will be needed to shore up the economy in the short term, including measures to help the most vulnerable businesses and households and prevent a deeper economic slump.

“The impact of the pandemic will be far reaching.

“It is likely Covid-19 will result in a massive expansion in government debt and this could threaten to dislodge the Government’s original vision to ‘level-up’ the UK economy, long after the pandemic is past – leaving the Chancellor with a big challenge on his hands.”