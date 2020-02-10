🔥UK declares coronavirus a 'serious and imminent threat' to public health🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Coronavirus poses a “serious and imminent threat to public health” in the UK, the government has declared.

The Department of Health has introduced new powers which allow it to forcibly quarantined people with the virus, send them to isolation and force them not to leave if they pose a threat to public health.

A spokesman said: “Our infection control procedures are world-leading and the NHS is well prepared to deal with novel coronavirus.

“We are strengthening our regulations so we can keep individuals in supported isolation for their own safety and if public health professionals consider they may be at risk of spreading the virus to other members of the public.

“This measure will rightly make it easier for health professionals to help keep people safe across the country.”

It comes after a British man who caught coronavirus in Singapore appears to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in England, France and Spain.

Health officials are not confirming a link or giving detail on his relationship to the other people diagnosed with the illness, but he is reported to be a middle-aged British man and is understood to have been the first UK national to contract the disease.

There are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, with this man having been the third to test positive.

