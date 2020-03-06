🔥UK coronavirus toll reaches 163 as 48 more cases confirmed🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Forty-eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Britain today as the Government’s chief scientific adviser said an outbreak in this country had now started.

The sharp rise means the number of cases has almost quadrupled in a week, from 40 on Monday to 163 today.

Some of this increase is due to testing and surveillance by hospitals and GPs being ramped up.

The Department of Health said more than 20,000 people had been tested for the virus.

A daily update of figures on its website said: “As of 7am on 6 March 2020, 20,338 people have been tested in the UK, of which 20,175 were confirmed negative and 163 were confirmed as positive. One patient who tested positive for Covid-19 has died.”

However, Sir Patrick Vallance said it was now evident that Covid-19 is spreading here from person to person, having been largely imported from infection hotspots such as Italy and Iran.

“This is a global epidemic and we would expect to see more cases in the UK,” Sir Patrick told Sky News this morning. “This is the start of an outbreak clearly.”

His warning came as:

Boris Johnson announced an extra £46 million funding, drawn from aid money, for scientific research, setting a target for UK labs to develop a vaccine in a record-breaking 12 months. The cash will also help roll out a home-testing kit in time for the summer peak.

The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide was set to breach the 100,000 mark, with more than 3,300 deaths. Scientists said the real figures are almost certainly higher.

Sir Patrick said infected people may be less likely to spread the virus at a football match than watching the game in a pub, a more confined space.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is working with supermarkets to ensure food supplies as the number of people self-isolating with coronavirus is expected to rise sharply. With some supermarkets seeing their shelves cleared of essentials such as toilet roll and paracetamol, Mr Hancock stressed there was “absolutely no need” for individual people “to go round buying more than they need.”

Fraudsters have stolen at least £800,000 from people panic-buying, including £15,000 from one person who tried to stockpile face masks, said the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau. And experts said people working from home due to the virus are being targeted by hackers. Dr Asma Adnane said businesses must invest in security before letting staff remotely access data.

Parcel firm Hermes earned praise for announcing a £1 million fund to support delivery drivers who cannot work because they are self-isolating.

The first Covid-19 linked fatality was confirmed in the UK yesterday by the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust in Reading — a woman in her seventies who had been suffering from underlying health conditions.

So far about a third of the cases in the UK, 42 out of 116, have been in London or the South-East, with the number of cases jumping in recent days as health officials stepped up efforts to identify them. Health officials had, as of yesterday, not identified the source of 10 cases of the infection.

“We are in the position now where we have got person-to-person transmission of this in the UK and therefore we can expect more cases… This is now outbreaks in the community where we have got some individuals that we don’t know where it has come from and therefore that tells you that something is circulating … we are definitely in that phase,” explained Sir Patrick.

The known outbreaks are understood to be small-scale at the moment, often transmission between families or close contacts.

Sir Patrick, who has decided not to shake people’s hands, said the Government was preparing to move from the “contain” phase to attempts to “delay” a major outbreak to the late spring or early summer, when the peak could be less acute as the virus may struggle to spread so quickly in warmer weather, the NHS is likely to be under less pressure, and it may be easier to pick up on cases as there will be less flu about.

He explained that an epidemic here could take 12 weeks to peak and then roughly the same period to dissipate, with 95 per cent of cases within a nine-week period, and about half of them in three weeks. The virus might be mutating, and it could be getting more infectious but less deadly.

Currently, it is believed to be about five to 10 times as fatal as flu, but its mortality rate was believed to be one per cent or less.

Given that the vast majority of people are expected to only suffer symptoms like bad flu or less severe, many of those infected will be told to self-isolate at home, as at least 45 people have done already. If they develop severe symptoms, or are in an at-risk group, they are likely to be hospitalised.

Health experts in the UK stepped up their appeal to citizens to wash their hands — the main public health message — but also to try to touch their face less often, and to self-isolate if they have returned from Covid-19 hotspot countries if they develop flu-like symptoms.

As more cases were announced in a swathe of countries this morning, World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appealed to governments to dramatically step up action against the virus. “This is not a drill. This is not the time for giving up. This is not a time for excuses.”

South Korea reported 505 additional cases today, down from a high of 851 on Tuesday, taking its total to more than 6,500, with at least 42 deaths.

Germany announced 134 new cases, taking its total to 534, with more than half of the cases (281) in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia.

More than 3,000 of the deaths worldwide have been in China, while the toll in Italy stood at 148. There are 85 countries outside China reporting infections, with South Africa, the Palestinian territories, and Bosnia reporting their first cases in the past 24 hours.

Mr Hancock sought to reassure the public following panic-buying in some areas. On BBC’s Question Time, he said: “The Government has supplies of the key things that are needed, and, within the food supply, we are absolutely confident that there won’t be a problem there. And, crucially, we are working to make sure that if people are self-isolating, they will be able to get the food and supplies that they need.”

He added: “The very, very strong advice from the scientists, from the medics, is that people should not go buying more than they need.”