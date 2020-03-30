🔥UK coronavirus spread showing 'early signs of slowing', expert says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The spread of coronavirus in the UK is showing “early signs of slowing”, a Government-advising scientist has said.

Imperial College London Professor Neil Ferguson said social distancing measures bought in by Number 10 had helped hospital admissions from Covid-19 “slow down a bit”.

Despite positive signs, stringent measures could still last for up to six months, with restrictions gradually lifted to avoid another bout of infections, England’s deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said on Sunday.

“In the UK we can see some early signs of slowing in some indicators – less so deaths because deaths are lagged by a long time from when measures come in force,” Professor Ferguson told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“But if we look at the numbers of new hospital admissions, that does appear to be slowing down a bit now.

“It has not yet plateaued, so still the numbers can be increasing each day but the rate of that increase has slowed.”

He also said the epidemic was spreading at different rates in different parts of the country.

Dr Jenny Harries said distancing measures would be lifted gradually in the UK (via REUTERS)

“It is quite clear across the country, the epidemic is in different stages in different parts of the country,” he added.

“In central London it could be as many as 3 per cent to 5 per cent of the population has been infected – maybe more in individual hot spots. In the country as a whole in the UK, maybe 2 per cent or 3 per cent ”

He said antibody tests, currently in final stages of validation, would be “critical” to the understanding of the epidemic, adding they would “hopefully” be available in days.

The comments come after Dr Harries said the nation will not be in “complete lockdown” for half a year but said social distancing measures will be lifted gradually.

Her warning at yesterday’s coronavirus press conference came as the NHS announced the first confirmed death of a frontline hospital worker who had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Dr Harries said the three-week reviews on the measures to slow the disease’s spread will likely continue for six months and that their success would be judged on slowing its rate.

“But we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living, that would be quite dangerous,” she said.

Field Hospitals around the world to battle Coronavirus

A sudden lifting could see the nation’s sacrifices “wasted” with another spike in deaths, which have reached 1,228.

“We need to keep that lid on and then gradually we will be able to hopefully adjust some of the social distancing measures and gradually get us all back to normal,” she said.

“Three weeks for review, two or three months to see if we’ve really squashed it, but three to six months, ideally, but lots of uncertainty in that but then to see at which point we can actually get back to normal and it is plausible it could go further than that.

“This is not to say we would be in complete lockdown for six months, but as a nation we have to be really, really responsible and keep doing what we’re all doing until we’re sure we can gradually start lifting various interventions which are likely to be spaced – based on the science and our data – until we gradually come back to a normal way of living.”