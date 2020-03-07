🔥UK coronavirus outbreak 'will peak at Easter but may return with second wave of cases before 2021', expert says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The UK coronavirus outbreak will peak in Easter but may return with a second wave of cases in November, an expert has said.

Microbiologist Peter Piot said he expects to see a big increase in British cases in the coming weeks and suggested there are already a few thousands of people in the UK infected.

Since the strain emerged at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, China, the virus has infected more than 100,000 around the world and killed more than 3,000.

Two people have died from the virus in the UK so far and 206 people have tested positive as of 7am on Saturday .

More than 200 people have tested positive in the UK (PA)

Speaking to The Times, Dr Piot said that the UK outbreak will peak around Easter but could last for another six months, infecting millions of people.

“I think we will go to the peak of the epidemic somewhere around Easter,” Dr Piot, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said.

“If it goes down in April or May it could come back again in November.”

A medical staff member sprays disinfectant on a colleague (AFP via Getty Images)

He added: “It’s really important not to give up and say, ‘Let everybody get infected and get it over with.’

“That would lead to massive demand on the NHS. And let’s not forget that older people and people with chronic conditions are quite vulnerable — we need to protect them.

Mr Piot, who helped to discover Ebola and worked as a researcher and assistant secretary-general for the United Nations in the fight against Aids, said it is likely a few thousand people are already infected with the virus in the UK.

However, he suggested the UK might be better off than other countries whose citizens are more tactile in their greetings.

Coronavirus – In pictures

He also said there is not any indication that the virus will be killed off in the summer but money should be spent on a vaccine so that it can be ready for the next outbreak, rather than the current one.

“I don’t think a vaccine will have any impact on the current outbreak — it will be too late,” he said. “But it could become seasonal, we really don’t know.”​

The sales of hand gels have increased in recent days (Getty Images)

His comments come as an infectious disease specialist warned against mass panic and stockpiling as the global spread continues.

Doctor Abdu Sharkawy of the University of Toronto’s Division of Infectious Disease wrote on Facebook that he was not scared of the virus, but was scared of the implications of mass panic.

He said: “What I am scared about is the loss of reason and wave of fear that has induced the masses of society into a spellbinding spiral of panic, stockpiling obscene quantities of anything that could fill a bomb shelter adequately in a post-apocalyptic world.

“I am scared of the N95 masks that are stolen from hospitals and urgent care clinics where they are actually needed for front line healthcare providers and instead are being donned in airports, malls, and coffee lounges, perpetuating even more fear and suspicion of others.

“I am scared that our hospitals will be overwhelmed with anyone who thinks they ‘probably don’t have it but may as well get checked out no matter what because you just never know…’ and those with heart failure, emphysema, pneumonia and strokes will pay the price for overfilled ER waiting rooms with only so many doctors and nurses to assess.”

He warned people to expect the virus to continue to spread, but that it would “not likely do much harm” and advised against panic.

Travel restrictions could even see weddings and sporting events cancelled, graduations missed and family reunions not happening, he said.