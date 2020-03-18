🔥UK coronavirus news LIVE: Government pledges to do 'whatever it takes' to save national economy as Covid-19 death toll hit 71🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The government has pledged to do “whatever it takes” to keep UK businesses and workers afloat, as it faces calls to do more to protect workers and families blighted by the coronavirus crisis.

Despite the scale of an “unprecedented” £350 bllion bailout package announced on Tuesday, Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are facing demands to move faster, amid warnings that tens of thousands of workers have already been laid off.

It comes after the Covid-19 death toll rose to 71 in the UK on Tuesday, with the youngest fatality so far named as 45-year-old Craig Ruston from Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Today, supermarkets will begin measures to help elderly people get access to goods amid the rationing of products to prevent stockpiling, as emergency legislation to give police powers to arrest and isolate people is set for a fastrack through the Commons.

2020-03-18T03: 16: 11.776Z

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared a “human biosecurity emergency” and said the country’s citizens should abandon all overseas travel because of the coronavirus epidemic.The formal declaration gives the government the power to close off cities or regions, impose curfews and order people to quarantine, if deemed necessary to contain the spread of the virus.The upgrade in official advice to “Level 4: Do not travel” to any country in the world, was accompanied by a ban on any non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.”Life is changing in Australia, as it is changing all around the world,” Mr Morrison said during a televised news conference.”Life is going to continue to change, as we deal with the global coronavirus. This is a once in a hundred year type event.”Australia has recorded around nearly 500 coronavirus infections and six deaths, a relatively small number compared to other countries.Despite this, officials are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of an exponential rise in cases.

2020-03-18T02: 08: 00.610Z

Coronavirus has now reached all 50 US states, with the death toll passing 100.

2020-03-18T01: 01: 34.050Z

Sainsbury’s introduces elderly-only shopping hour amid coronavirus struggleSainsbury’s is the latest supermarket to announce measures to help the elderly and vulnerable during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.All its stores will only open to these two groups for the first hour of trading on Thursday, but will open for an hour longer so other shoppers do not miss out.More here.

2020-03-18T00: 26: 04.653Z

A father who was fighting motor neurone disease (MND) has been named as the youngest person to die after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.Craig Ruston died on Monday morning, six days after falling ill with a chest infection that was confirmed to be Covid-19.He was among the 14 people who died after contracting the illness in England by Tuesday, when the total number of deaths related to the virus reached 71.Mr Ruston was reportedly 45 years old as is thought to be the youngest person in the UK to die with the killer illness.

2020-03-17T22: 42: 56.490Z

Virus will lead to increase in break-ups due to self-isolation: top divorce lawyerCoronavirus is “very likely” to lead to an increase in marriage break-ups because of people being confined together for long periods in self-isolation, a leading divorce lawyer has said.Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia, whose previous clients have included Sir Paul McCartney, the Prince of Wales, Madonna and Liam Gallagher, revealed the view of the profession as a growing number of households go into voluntary lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of infection.Official health advice states that if one person in a property has a persistent cough or fever, everyone living there should stay at home for 14 days.Nicknamed the “Steel Magnolia” for her skills and charm, Lady Shackleton told peers at Westminster: “The prediction amongst divorce lawyers is that following self-imposed confinement it is very likely that the divorce rate will rise.”Our peak times are after long exposure during the summer holidays and over Christmas.”One only has to imagine what it’s going to be like when families are sealed in a property for a long period of time.”

2020-03-17T22: 14: 51.393Z

Gambia has reported its first case of coronavirus.

2020-03-17T22: 13: 24.193Z

The US has announced the last state to confirm a coronavirus case, meaning all 50 states are dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak. West Virginia announced its first case on Tuesday.

2020-03-17T22: 12: 31.053Z

Montenegro announced its first cases of the new coronavirus on Tuesday.The small country across the Adriatic Sea from Italy had been free of the new coronavirus up until this point.Prime Minister Dusko Markovic said at a press conference that two women, who had been to the US and Spain, have tested positive for the virus.

2020-03-17T22: 11: 22.856Z

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said the situation could last six months or more.

2020-03-17T21: 58: 10.330Z

Fleabag leads winners as RTS Awards take place behind closed doorsThe Royal Television Society Awards took place without an audience on Tuesday night as London braced for the coronavirus pandemic to worsen. The RTS made the unprecedented decision to hold its annual event without any guests, or winners, streaming the host Paul Merton announcing the shows and stars who had triumphed. Among them were Fleabag, which walked away with Best Scripted Comedy and Best Writer for its star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

2020-03-17T21: 52: 08.863Z

The statement, issued on behalf of the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, Lord Burnett, announced that any trial longer than three days due to start before the end of April would be postponed.

2020-03-17T21: 39: 15.243Z

The Taoiseach urged people to only access news from trusted sources, expressing concern about the impact of false information.“We need to halt the spread of the virus but we also need to halt the spread of fear,” he said.“So please rely only on information from trusted sources. From Government… from the HSE, from the World Health Organisation and from the national media.“Do not forward or share messages that are from other, unreliable sources. So much harm has already been caused by those messages and we must insulate our communities and the most vulnerable from the contagion of fear.“Fear is a virus in itself.”

2020-03-17T21: 35: 03.240Z

Mr Varadkar expressed pride in healthcare workers.“I am so proud of all of them,” he said.“Not all superheroes wear capes – some wear scrubs and gowns.“All of our healthcare workers need us to do the right thing in the weeks ahead.“Our community services and hospitals are being tooled up.“Essential equipment is on the way. Retired staff are returning to service. People are training for changed roles.”

2020-03-17T21: 34: 51.773Z

The Taoiseach said at a certain point the Government would ask older people and those with a long-term illness to stay at home for several weeks.“We are putting in place the systems to ensure that if you are one of them, you will have food, supplies and are checked on,” he said.“We call this ‘cocooning’ and it will save many lives, particularly the most vulnerable, the most precious in our society.”

2020-03-17T21: 34: 37.660Z

Mr Varadkar said the emergency was likely to extend well beyond March 29.“It could go on for months into the summer, so we need to be sensible in the approach we take,” he said.He added: “We are asking people to come together as a nation by staying apart from each other.”

2020-03-17T21: 25: 32.573Z

Mr Varadkar warned: This is the calm before the storm, before the surge.And when it comes, and it will come, never will so many ask so much of so few. We will do all that we can to support them.

2020-03-17T21: 23: 13.660Z

And here’s another heartwarming story from across the pond: Canadians start virus ‘caremongering’ trend to help those most at riskThe word “caremongering” did not exist a few days ago – but it is now the name of a new trend spreading fast across Canada. More than 35 Facebook groups – with more than 30,000 members between them – have been set up in 72 hours across places including Ottawa, Halifaz, and Annapolis County, Nova Scotia. People have joined the groups to offer help to others in their communities more at risk of health complications from coronavirus.

2020-03-17T21: 21: 49.373Z

LaLiga side Espanyol have confirmed that six cases of Covid-19 have been detected among the first team and the technical staff.A statement on the club’s website read: “This afternoon it was confirmed that six members from among the first-team staff and the technical staff of Espanyol have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests performed in the last hours.“All have mild symptoms and are complying with medical recommendations.”