THE UNITED KINGDOM has been warned that it faces a six-month lockdown  as coronavirus measures were extended in america amid a surge in deaths linked to the outbreak. 

Dr Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England, warned yesterday  that social distancing measures should be removed slowly instead of a “dangerous” sudden lift. 

The Prime Minister, suffering from the herpes virus himself, rallied support for measures contrary to the virus in a video message, stating: “We will do it, we have been together likely to do it.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has extended along measures in his nation after admitting his prior plans to improve them by Easter were optimistic. The death toll in america has hit 2,400. 

Live Updates

2020-03-30T06: 10: 35.156Z

Boris Johnson has revealed that 20,000 former NHS staff have returned to greatly help in the fight against coronavirus.It came as he addressed the country in a selfie video while he self-isolates with the condition.The Prime Minister thanked the doctors, nurses along with other former professionals for time for duty.Read more here. 

2020-03-30T06: 07: 47.740Z

Six-month warningTHE UNITED KINGDOM could face another half a year of lockdown measures before life gets back again to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, yesterday deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said. Speaking at the daily Covid-19 press conference at Downing Street, Dr Harries said the lockdown measures will be reviewed in three weeks after Easter however they may be set up for a lot longer. She said that even though the UK is prosperous at quashing the rising curve of new cases, the united states should never “suddenly revert to your normal approach to life” immediately.Read more here. 

